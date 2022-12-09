Two cruisers stuffed with food donations

Members of the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police detachment were out collecting food and cash donations on Saturday December 3rd as part of their Stuff a Cruiser campaign. The officers, accompanied by their mascot Koda, were at Metro and No Frills throughout the day.

The day-long food drive managed to amass two truckloads of food as well as over $1,300 in donations from community members.

“Many thanks to the owners and staff at the No Frills and Metro in Sturgeon Falls for their ongoing support and donations. The OPP are extremely proud to be part of a community with such strong values and are touched by the outpouring of support and generosity,” said OPP Media Relations Officer, Constable Robert Lewis. This was the 3rd annual Stuff a Cruiser event in West Nipissing.

Don Clendenning, Administrator at the West Nipissing Food Bank, was also blown away by the support from the community. “The West Nipissing community has outdone itself once again this year by stuffing not one but two OPP SUVs to the brim with much needed food, supplies and funds totaling $1,386.35. Thank you to all who contributed as well as Metro, No Frills and our dedicated OPP officers,” he beamed.