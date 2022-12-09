Santa visits Field

Sturgeon Falls was not the only local community to host a parade for Christmas. The day after the Parade of Lights, community members in Field also got to watch their own holiday procession. On December 3rd, some returning floats from the evening prior made their way to the small community to ride amongst some brand new floats made just for this event.

“You know what I love? Our little village and how they put a parade together with enough dancing, music, and lights to fill my heart to the brim with joy. Thanks to all of you who were involved in this year’s parade. Wonderful memories for our family,” raved Field resident Liane Longfellow in an online post about the event.

Of course, what is a Christmas parade without Santa Claus? The jolly fellow certainly had a busy weekend in West Nipissing, but he made time to ride along in Field to continue spreading holiday joy and cheer, then even went to meet with kids at the parish hall after the procession.