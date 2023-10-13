Local paramedic wins award

(L-R): Stephen Kirk, DNSSAB Paramedic Chief, presented the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal to recipients Tanya Bouchard and Eric Bolduc, who were also congratulated by Steve Asselin, EMS Deputy of Professional Standards. Photo courtesy of DNSSAB.

EMS Exemplary Service Medal recipient Eric Bolduc with wife Charlene and daughters Morgan and Avree.

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

Local paramedic Eric Bolduc was recognized for his exemplary service on Thursday, September 28th. The Sturgeon Falls resident was given the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal on behalf of the Governor General’s office. The medal “recognizes professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency,” according to the Governor General’s website. Bolduc is one of only 110 paramedics across all of Ontario to be given this medal.

His supervisor, Stephen Kirk, nominated him for the award, but it was his community outreach work that made him stand out during the selection process, Bolduc suspects. Early in his career, he would visit schools and even the local daycare in West Nipissing to do presentations to kids and staff about safety measures and emergency prevention. He recalls doing presentations on things such as how to find the safest place to place a baby’s crib or set up a car seat. Bolduc would also show off the ambulance, his equipment, and generally ease any fears people may have about calling 911 for EMS.

… to read more, click here.