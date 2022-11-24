Deceased couple identified, investigation continues

The Ontario Provincial Police has just released the names of the two people found dead in a house fire nearly three weeks ago at 888 Quesnel Road in Sturgeon Falls. According to OPP, 91-year-old Joseph Brunet, and 81-year-old Lorraine Brunet, both of Sturgeon Falls, were located deceased inside the home after West Nipissing Fire Dept cleared the blaze at approximately 9 am on November 2.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death at this time, and are continuing their investigation along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP believe there is still no threat to public safety, but are asking members of the public to contact the West Nipissing OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or leave an online tip at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca should they have any information that may assist with the investigation.