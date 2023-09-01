West Nipissing Police Briefs

provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Three charged with multiple drug offenses

Police arrested and charged three people in Sturgeon Falls with drugs and weapons related offences. On August 28, members from the Community Street Crime and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau of the OPP executed a Controlled Drug Substance Act search warrant at a residence on Church Street, Sturgeon Falls. The search led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, digital scales, edged weapons, air guns and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $21,400.

As a result of the investigation, three people have been arrested. Angela Campbell, age 34, from West Nipissing, was charged with Failing to comply with a Probation Order, Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts), Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, and Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. Jean Phillippe, age 47, from West Nipissing, was charged with Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts), Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order. Both accused were held for Bail Court and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 30 in North Bay. Also charged, Shawn Douville, age 36, from West Nipissing, faces charges of Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts), Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 . The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, in North Bay.

Road rage leads to charges

Police arrested and charged one person after a road rage event. On August 22, shortly after 11:30 a.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP received a call about a road rage incident on Queen Street, West Nipissing. Further investigation revealed that one driver pulled up beside another vehicle and brandished an edged weapon out the window, towards the other driver, in a threatening manner. No injuries were sustained. As a result of the investigation, Daniel Boisvenue, age 68, from West Nipissing, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2023, in North Bay.

Public assistance requested for theft of equipment

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the theft of construction equipment. On August 18, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a theft from a property on Boundary Road, Markstay-Warren. Sometime between August 15-17, 2023, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed the following items: a black 2022 Weberlane model EC200S flatbed, with Ontario plates W97 93Y; an orange and black 2022 Kubota model U27 excavator; an orange ditching bucket. Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) involved in the theft or possession of these items. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward

Police stop stolen vehicle, two charged

Two people in a stolen vehicle are charged after failing to stop for police. On August 8, shortly after 4:00 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 17, in West Nipissing. The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located, parked in another location, and two people were arrested. The occupants were in a stolen vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Clay Hagrove, age 33, from Thunder Bay, was charged with flight from a peace officer; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; dangerous operation; driving while under suspension; and use of plate not authorized for vehicle. Jenna Bunker, age 29, from Thunder Bay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.