West Nipissing Crime report

provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Two charged with possession of stolen property

Police arrested and charged two people with possession of stolen property. On August 28, shortly before 9:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle fire on a property on Highway 539, West Nipissing. While investigating the fire, police observed numerous recently stolen items on the property and arrested two people. Members from the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit executed two search warrants at properties on Highway 539 and Forget Avenue, West Nipissing. A search of the two properties led to the seizure of stolen off-road vehicles, motorcycles, various hand/power tools, generators, chainsaws, outboard motors, firearms, vehicle batteries, propane tanks, and other outdoor items.

As a result of the investigation, Paul Descoteaux, age 37, from West Nipissing was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – in Canada (four counts); Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; Breach of firearms regulation – storing firearm or restricted weapon; Unauthorized possession of a firearm; Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm. The accused was held for Bail Court and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 1, 2023, in North Bay.

Christy Petrella, age 46, from Simcoe was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – in Canada; and Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2023, in North Bay.

Two charged with multiple drug offences

Police arrested and charged two people with drugs and weapons related offences after executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on John Street, Sturgeon Falls on September 5. A search of the residences led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, digital scales, prohibited weapons, air guns and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $14,400.

As a result of the investigation, two people have been arrested. Bradley Hall, age 32, from Garden River First Nation was charged with Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts); Possession of a schedule I substance (two counts); Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts); Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose; Unauthorized possession of weapon; Failure to comply with a release order and Failure to comply with a probation order. The accused was held for bail court and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 11 in North Bay.

Derick Jodouin, age 38, from West Nipissing was charged with Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts); Possession of a schedule I substance (two counts); Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts); Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose and Unauthorized possession of weapon. The accused was held for bail court, then released on a Release Order and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5 in North Bay.