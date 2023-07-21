West Nipissing Police briefs

Supplied by Ontario Provincial Police

Four people charged with drug and weapons offences

Police arrested and charged four people with drug and weapons related offences after a traffic stop. On July 11, shortly after 2:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with a traffic stop involving two vehicles on Highway 17, West Nipissing. A search was conducted and police located prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Four people were arrested between the two vehicles.

Three West Nipissing men, Jean Aubertin, age 52, Eric Jodouin, age 36, and Kyle St. Louis, age 30, as well as 34-year old Angela Campbell from North Bay were each charged with Obstructing a peace officer; Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts); Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and Unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Jean Aubertin was also charged with three counts of Failing to comply with a probation order, while Eric Jodouin faces one count of the same charge.

Kyle St. Louis was charged additionally with Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court and Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order.

OPP replaces youngster’s bike

Police donated a new bike to a 9-year old boy who had lost his old bicycle in a collision. On June 26, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to an incident on Nipissing Street in Sturgeon Falls, where a young person on a bike was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The young person was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries and later released, and the bike was damaged beyond repair. Nipissing West OPP members donated a new bike, which was delivered to the boy by Provincial Constable Kevin Roy.