UPDATE: Bomb threat on John Street unfounded

West Nipissing OPP and Fire Services blocked off John St. while they waited for the Explosives Disposal Unit to arrive.

Paul Serre says he received a phone call from a Toronto number about a bomb in his truck, which prompted the investigation.

A members of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit goes around the building to examine Serre’s truck.

The OPP’s Explosives Disposal Unit searched every inch of the truck before declaring the area safe for the public.

4:30 p.m.

An unsuspecting Warren man’s truck was at the centre of the West Nipissing OPP’s bomb investigation on John Street, that was determined to be unfounded.

Paul Serre went to the Trans Canada RV this morning around 10:20 a.m. to pick up some things when he received a jarring phone call from a man with a 647 (Toronto) area code.

“I went inside, I was there for about five minutes, I came back outside into the parking lot, I had just put a box in the backseat and then when I went to open up the door, I heard my phone ringing,” says Serre. “So, I grabbed my phone and that’s when he told me ‘Don’t get in your truck, I put a bomb in there… I’m watching you, you’re outside your truck, don’t go in your truck.’”

Serre says he was dubious of the man’s threat, noting that he doesn’t owe anyone money and these sorts of things never happen in Northern Ontario.

“I said, well I call your bullshit… And he says ‘It’s okay now, you can get in. I disarmed it.’ Whatever!”

Serre got in his truck and called his wife to tell her what happened, and they decided he should go to the police and at least give them the man’s phone number so they could follow up on the threat. After telling police what happened, Serre was told his truck would need to be examined by the bomb squad. In the meantime, it had to stay put at the temporary Nipissing West OPP detachment station on John Street in Sturgeon Falls.

“It is what is. At the same time, it gives them time to train if it’s nothing,” he says, noting that police were nice enough to take him back to his house to grab some things while he waited.

Contrary to earlier reports, Serre did not recall seeing or mentioning a suspicious package in his vehicle.

Members of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) in Orillia were called and after a few hours, determined that there was no danger to the public.

John Street has now been reopened and residents can return home.

The OPP would like to thank members from the North Bay Provincial Communication Centre, EDU, the West Nipissing Fire Department and Anishinabek Police Service for their prompt response to ensure the safety of the public.

1 p.m.

The West Nipissing OPP are asking that residents avoid the area of John Street as they investigate a suspicious package that was located outside the Nipissing West Detachment this morning.

The package is located in a vehicle outside the detachment. Police responded to the suspicious package around 10:41 a.m.

Shortly after, Nipissing West Fire Department along with OPP evacuated residences within one block of the area, as a precaution.

Members of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) are currently on route from Orillia to assist with the investigation.

More updates will be provided when available.