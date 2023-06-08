New OPP Detachment Commander

There’s a new Detachment Commander in West Nipissing. Inspector Megan Moriarty officially took over the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipissing West detachment as of May 15, 2023, assuming command of a huge area covering communities from West Nipissing to Sudbury. The OPP Nipissing West detachment officially opened on November 4, 2019 under the command of Insp. Michael Maville, absorbing the former West Nipissing Police Service in the transition process. When Maville left in 2022, Insp. Bill McMullen of North Bay assumed the Interim Inspector position until a replacement could be found. Inspector Moriarty comes to West Nipissing from her former position with the Manitoulin Detachment.

“I am very proud to have been chosen to lead the dedicated officers of the Nipissing West Detachment who continue to provide effective front line emergency response services and investigative excellence to the communities we serve. Together, our team of highly skilled and professional officers will continue to work towards keeping our communities safe in partnership with our community leaders and engaged with external agencies,” states Moriarty.

Inspector Moriarity started her career on July 26, 1993. Her first posting was Prescott Detachment along the St. Lawrence River. Other postings included Renfrew, Lanark County, Bancroft and the East Region Traffic Unit where she served as a frontline officer, motorcycle patrol officer and a drug recognition expert.

In 2010, Inspector Moriarity was promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the Bancroft Detachment. In 2015, she was promoted to Staff Sergeant and served as the Detachment Commander for the Superior East Detachment which includes Wawa, White River, Chapleau and Hornepayne. In 2018 and 2019, Inspector Moriarity had the opportunity to serve as acting Detachment Commander in both James Bay Detachments and the Manitoulin Detachment before being promoted to Inspector for the Manitoulin OPP Detachment on April 15, 2019.