Lynx pack SF arena as season gets underway

The West Nipissing Lynx’ new mascot was introduced to a full arena at the season opener Sept. 15, standing on the ice for the first puck drop by Lynx co-owner and Director of Recruitment Mathieu Gaudette. Photo courtesy of Mathieu Gaudette.

Suzanne Gammon

Tribune

The West Nipissing Lynx are off to a good start this season and are looking strong under head coach Moe Mantha Jr., with lots of local talent on board.

The team played their first game to a sold-out crowd at the Sturgeon Falls arena on Friday, Sept. 15. They made a valiant charge against the Ville-Marie Pirates, but ultimately lost 5-3 after a penalty-filled and hard-fought game. Alexandre Dubuc, Matthias Weistche and Deanthony Bendall put the Lynx on the scoreboard.

The excitement in the arena was palpable as fans cheered loudly. The Lynx used the season opener to introduce their new team mascot, who was on the ice for the official puck drop. The mascot does not yet have a name, as there are plans to hold a naming contest in the near future.

After their disappointing loss, the Lynx gathered up their courage and headed to Temiscaming the very next day for a match-up against their archrivals, the Titans. It was a fast-paced, close game and the Lynx pulled off a 5-4 win. The newly formed offensive line of Dubuc, Weistche and Carson Laronde led the way with 8 points. Laronde scored two goals while Weistche, Zach Major and Stephane Philion added one each for the win.

The next confrontation came Friday, Sept. 22 at home, where the Lynx trounced the Almaguin Spartans, 10 to 1, in front of another packed arena. “The Lynx organization were happy to see the arena packed [with] the largest crowd we have had in 8 years and are extremely proud to see everyone in our community supporting our talented club,” the management posted on social media after the game. The coaching staff noted that the team really came together as a unit for this game. Once again, the formidable Weistche/Dubuc/Laronde lineup combined for 11 points (4 goals and 7 assists). New recruit Tyler Brunet netted his first Junior goal, assisted by his brother Riley Brunet, to the excitement of local fans. Riley Brunet also scored two with Nathan Fisher, Blake Barber and Caleb McLaughlin each adding one.

The Lynx were back on the road on Sunday, Sept. 24 to face the Bradford Rattlers, with brand new recruit Vladislav Morozyuk in net. The team had “a sluggish start” according to management, ending the first period down 3-0. They rallied back in the second, making it 3-2. However things went downhill in the third as the Rattlers fired off 3 unanswered goals for a 6-2 win. Despite the loss, the coaching staff was pleased with their new goaltender, saying “the final score doesn’t dictate the hard work shown by this young goaltender,” adding that he made some saves worthy of a highlights reel. The two Lynx goals came courtesy of Carson Laronde and Deanthony Bendall.

The Lynx are back in action this Saturday in Sturgeon Falls, and will dedicate their game against the Ville Marie Pirates to residential school survivors, as a way to highlight the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30. Free tickets were offered to members of Nipissing First Nation, which will no doubt lead to another big crowd of supporters. Next month will see home games played Oct. 7, 20, 21, and 28, with four away games on the schedule as well.

Lots of local talent this season

The team has been taking shape over the summer with many new additions, including several local players, as well as returning veterans.

Returning forwards include Matthias Weistche of Waskaganish, Quebec; Caleb Boylan of Wawa; Dean Chitaroni of North Bay; Gage Nafziger of Killarney, Manitoba; and Liam Thor of Midland, as well as local favourites Stephane Philion; Mathieu Savignac; and Riley Brunet, all of Sturgeon Falls. Joining them on the front line this year are Johnathan Henripin of Valleyfield, Quebec; Marc-Olivier Ambroise of Sept-Iles, Quebec; Nathan Fisher of Chesapeake, VA; Caleb McLaughlin of Sudbury; as well as locals Carson Laronde; Alexandre Dubuc; and Tyler Brunet.

Only two returning defensemen are on the crew: Blake Barber of Corbeil and Mathias Drolet of Beauport, Quebec. Joining them on defense are Jason-Bob Salt of Waskaganish, Quebec; William Ambroise of Sept-Iles, Quebec; Deanothy Bendall of Toronto; Graeme Siren of Garson; and Sturgeon Falls’ own Zachary Major.

Back in net this year are Carson Lockhart of Killarney, Manitoba and Deric Rivet of Sturgeon Falls. Joining them are Vladislav Morozyuk of Russia and Sturgeon Falls goalie Terry Bradley-Gagnon, the youngest to wear the Lynx jersey at just 15. Rivet, in his last year at age 21, is seen as a mentor for the younger goalies. “His veteran presence in the locker room is something that cannot be replaced. He is looking to start as many games as possible during his last season but he’s a true leader and will push [new goaltenders] Carson and Terry so that they excel to the next level,” lauded Mathieu Gaudette, Lynx Director of Player Recruitment.

This past week, the Lynx announced their leadership team for the season, naming Stephane Philion as Captain and Mathieu Savignac, Liam Thor and Blake Barber as assistants. “This group of young men have been chosen to lead this season’s club by their fellow teammates, with the stamp of approval from the coaching staff,” the Lynx organization posted.

Of course, one big piece of the puzzle is also the return of Head Coach Moe Matha Jr., a former NHL player and elite level coach who came on board last season. “Having coach Moe back with our program is huge. We’ve worked extremely hard over the last 7 years to provide our players and community with a first-class organization. Adding someone with Moe’s experience, knowledge, and respect for the game aligned perfectly with what we were after and what we’ve worked to build on since 2016,” beamed Lynx President Patrick Miron.

Mantha has had a game plan for the season since Spring. “I’m excited to re join the Lynx and what they represent. Our primary goal as an organization will be player development. We will have a detailed and structured plan to achieve our goals both as individuals and as a team. (…) Our coaching staff will spend a great deal of time developing our players’ skill in practice and in game situations,” he said.

Fans are eager to see if the strategy will pay off this season.

(All photos courtesy of Mathieu Gaudette)