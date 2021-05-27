Impaired driver involved in collision

On May 17 at 12:49 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Salter Street after a traffic complaint. The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police.

Shortly after, the vehicle was involved in a single motor vehicle collision, with no injuries to the driver. EMS transported the driver to the local hospital as a precaution.

As a result of the investigation, Sabrina Gauthier, 24, from West Nipissing, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and failure to stop for police.

The accused was released on both an appearance notice and a provincial summons, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Fraud charges with international involvement

On Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP and the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit began an internet fraud investigation, from a residence on Holditch Street, Sturgeon Falls.

The fraud had been traced through several countries, which started in Canada to Malta, then back to Canada and then Nigeria.

As a result of the investigation, on May 9, 2021, Aymide Sarumi, 22, from Newmarket, was arrested and charged with: fraud over $5000 and laundering proceeds of crime. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, in North Bay.

