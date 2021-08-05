Four charged after home invasion

Four people have been charged in a home invasion that took place in Sturgeon Falls on July 15.

Shortly before 11 p.m. that night, members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP and the Forensics Identification Services Unit (FIS) responded to a call of an assault with a weapon in the area of Fort Road and Lalande Road.

Two people were inside the residence when three unknown individuals broke in and pointed a firearm at the victims. One of the victims escaped and ran to a nearby neighbour for assistance and police were called.

The culprits fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. A short time after, police located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 17 near Leblanc Road. The driver and three passengers were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, charges of robbery using a firearm, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000) have been laid against Randy Rogers, 32; Jordyn Cayer, 26; Mackenzie Doyle, 18, all of Sudbury; and Nicholas Martin, a 32-year-old resident of Hamilton.

Martin is also facing charges for uttering threats, while Cayer is also facing assault and mischief charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact their local OPP Detachment. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The OPP wants to assure the public that there are no public safety concerns.

Two charged with drug-related crimes

On July 26, members from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Demers Street, Sturgeon Falls.

A search of the residences led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, a safe, cellular devices and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, Percocet pills, crystal meth, methamphetamine tablets and cocaine. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $46,300.

As a result of the investigation, two West Nipissing residents, Jesse Shawn Lafontaine, 35, and Maranda Swain, 25, have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin), two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Lafontaine also faces charges for possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

Both were held in custody pending bail and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on July 27.

