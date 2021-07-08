COVID causes two more deaths in district

Two residents of the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit passed away as a result of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the region to six since the beginning of the pandemic.

The fifth death was announced on Friday afternoon, July 2, quickly followed by the sixth, announced on Sunday afternoon, July 4. In both instances, the Health Unit said they wouldn’t be disclosing any additional information, like whether these cases were related to ongoing outbreaks or variants of concern, “out of respect for the individual’s family and friends.”

“We are thinking of the individual’s family and friends in these most difficult times, and wish to extend our sympathies,” said Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, Public Health Physician in a release. “Every person lost is one person too many. We must do our best to protect each other.”

The deceased were both in the Nipissing district. The Health Unit would not elaborate on whether they had been vaccinated or not, nor indicate their age group.

Overall, cases are on the decline after spiking in June. As of July 6, there are 27 active cases in the Health Unit’s coverage area. There have been 612 total cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in the region, with 42 total cases connected with the outbreak at the North Bay Jail, first declared on June 13. There was also an outbreak declared at the Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay on June 29. According to the Health Unit’s website, five individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with that outbreak.

