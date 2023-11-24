Young author combines passion for writing and horses

Isabel Mosseler

Tribune

Emma Lewington, aged 11, has just published her first book, Stella And Crystal, and is already working on the sequel. Emma, the daughter of Chantal and David Lewington of Lavigne, has two favourite things in her young life – writing and horses. Her book hinges on a very special partnership between Stella, a 14-year-old girl, and her horse Crystal, working to rescue their friends.

Emma had written stories before, but when she shared this particular one with her parents, they saw some real potential in what she was doing. “It was just a hobby,” says Emma. “This one, once I showed it to my parents and my family, they said it was really good. So, I decided to make it more than just a hobby.” Emma has already sold 40 books hot off the press, and with Christmas coming on and parents buying books for their children, it’s not hard to visualize this young local author holding a book signing in West Nipissing some day.

The book is a novella, and while the target audience may be the youth market, mom Chantal says the book is good adult reading as well. Emma started writing her story around age ten, and took about a year to get to the final draft for publication. As for her inspiration, “I just really like horses, and so I thought, why not combine two of my favourite things, right?” Emma loves everything about horses, she has her own horses, and she takes care of them along with her mom and her sister. She knows their personalities, she talks to them, and if her book is any indication, they talk back – in their own way.

Without giving away too much, the book opens up with Stella and Crystal moving, with their family, from Chicago to Alberta. “I chose Chicago because that’s the hometown of my dad’s favourite hockey team, and I chose Alberta because I just really like Alberta and that’s where Heartland is… They’re moving to this nice new ranch and everything’s good and then disaster strikes.” It’s a man-made disaster, “a certain evil farmer,” she reveals. This antagonist steals one of the rescue horses, using identity fraud to adopt the horse, and his barn is not a very nice place. Stella and her horse Crystal form a partnership, and the plot thickens.

Emma explains that the two protagonists communicate through body language, just as in real life, but the book pivots between two voices – one chapter will be written from Stella’s human viewpoint, and another chapter from Crystal’s equine viewpoint. “They have a special bond,” notes Emma. “I was just trying to think, as much as I possibly could, like a horse. I don’t think that’s exactly how a real horse would think, but it’s a book!” Imagination is where creation begins; and there can be a lot of truth in fiction.

Emma had her executive team of editors and proofreaders reviewed her book; they included her mother and father, Chantal and David, and family friends Rejean Venne and Corrin Smith, all of whom are acknowledged in the frontispiece. She was encouraged by their assistance, “They just wanted to make it better.” As for publishing the finished product, “I used Kindle Direct Publishing, (…) and it’s basically really easy. It’s got like three steps, three sections, and a bunch of information to fill out about your book and who wrote it and edited it. Then you have to enter the manuscript and you can design your own cover.” Emma chose a stock photo of a beautiful Andalusian with a flowing mane “because it looked the most like Crystal.”

