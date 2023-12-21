WN music students sweep Royal Conservatory honours

Isabel Mosseler

Tribune

Cynthia Roveda was walking on Cloud 9 last month, reveling unabashedly in the success of her music students. On November 25, “we had our Music Honour Recital where we celebrate students who have done their Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) exams. West Nipissing students brought home 85% of the awards! I am so proud of my students,” she beamed.

The recital took place in North Bay, at the Calvin Presbyterian Church, under the auspices of the North Bay branch of the Ontario Registered Teachers Music Association, of which Roveda is a part. “This is where we celebrate students who have (…) received Honours, or First Class Honours, or First Class Honours with Distinction,” she explained, noting that, within a huge geographic region that covers an area from Timmins to Sudbury to Pembroke south to Muskoka, it was mostly her students who placed. “I was really impressed. That’s why I’m flying high.”

All of the students who placed had completed their Royal Conservatory exams within the preceding year. The examiners are experts in the field, from both Canada and the USA. Roveda said, “Actually, we’ve had quite a few from the United States this year… Some of my students receive 98%, 95%, 92%, which is really, really remarkable. Those are really high marks for the Royal Conservatory.” Roveda explained that the Royal Conservatory education program covers a repertoire from various eras, Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary. Her students normally present one piece from each era and then deliver two studies – musical pieces with challenging technical difficulties. “After that they’ve got to do their technical requirements, which involves playing scales, chords, arpeggios… It’s a very complete music program covering all the areas, covering all the technical difficulties.”

It can take more than a year to prepare for these examinations. When Roveda feels her student is ready, she registers them, and a Royal Conservatory of Music examiner sets the date. Some of the local students have been with Roveda for 10 years and are in their final year, heading to university. To understand why Cynthia Roveda is so ecstatic, she had 22 students this year who completed exams with the Royal Conservatory. Twenty participated in the Honour recital in North Bay.

The performances were so impressive that Cynthia Roveda was compelled to arrange a music recital at Franco-Cité on December 8, so music lovers in West Nipissing could also have the opportunity to enjoy the exceptional local talent. On the roster for the evening were Elias Briggs, Julie Audette, Jackson Wynn, Gabrielle Stevens, Andrée-Michelle Mayhew, Alena Anderson, Parker Kienapple, Isabelle Mensinga, Emma Rivet, Angélique Levac, Nathan Henning, Choralie Brais, Évangéline Levac, Guillaume Levac, Lise-Anne Roy, Zoë Rochon, Madeline Wielusiewicz, Isabelle Wielusiewicz, Finnley Beaudette, Joséanne Legault, Mireille Tremblay, Alexandre Jean, Carlie Ferguson, Camille Ouellet, Alyssia Evans, Westin Taylor, Sarah Henning, Ada Kieffer, and Logan Kieffer.

