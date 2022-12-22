West Nipissing police briefs

Provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Public assistance needed to solve vehicle theft

On December 16, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Park Drive, Markstay-Warren. Sometime between, 5:30 a.m. on December 15 and 7:00 p.m. on December 16, an unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a vehicle from the driveway. The vehicle was described as a two door, black 2021 Ram RTR, with a short cargo box and a scoop on the hood. There is a quarter inch orange, red and silver stripes around the body of the vehicle and an aluminum toolbox inside the cargo area, which had various tools inside. Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen vehicle and identifying the person or persons involved. If anyone has any information, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Person charged after avoiding RIDE check

A driver has been arrested and charged after avoiding a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program. On December 6, at 9:40 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Highway 64, West Nipissing, when a vehicle was observed avoiding the checkpoint. The vehicle was shortly located and stopped by police. The driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for theft and was arrested. The vehicle had unauthorized plates and was uninsured. As a result of the investigation, Michael Larabie, age 29, from West Nipissing, was charged with Theft under $5000; Operate a motor vehicle without insurance; Use of plate not authorized for vehicle. The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 5, 2023, in West Nipissing.

Driver charged for refusing demand

A driver involved in a motor vehicle collision has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand. On December 4, at 7:17 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle in the ditch on Coursol Road, West Nipissing. No person had been injured. While speaking with the driver, it was determined that she was impaired. The driver was arrested and refused to provide a sample of breath. As a result of the investigation, Lisa Colby, age 39, from North Bay, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand – alcohol and drugs. The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 5, 2023, in West Nipissing. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.