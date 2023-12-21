West Nipissing Police briefs

provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Drug charges after traffic stop on Hwy 17

Police arrested and charged two people with drugs and weapons offences after a traffic stop on December 14, shortly after 11:00 a.m., on Highway 17, West Nipissing. After a traffic complaint, a vehicle was located and stopped by police. A search of the vehicle netted Canadian currency, unmarked cigarettes, prohibited weapons, drug paraphilia and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin (mushrooms).

As a result of the investigation, Michael Desormeaux, 35 years-of-age from Sudbury, was charged with Possession of a schedule I substance – four counts, Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking, Failure to comply with an undertaking, Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possessions of unmarked cigarettes. The accused was held for bail.

Diane Bunyak, 32 years-of-age from Sudbury, was charged with Possession of a schedule I substance – four counts, Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 1, 2024, in North Bay.

Lavigne residents face drug-related charges

Police arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop on December 7, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP approached the parked vehicle on Front Street, West Nipissing. The driver provided police with a false name and both occupants were arrested after police observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis.

As a result of the investigation Stevie-Lyn Cairns, 35 years-of-age, from Lavigne, was charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer, Care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, Possession of a schedule I substance, Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking.

Jamie Doucette, 33 years-of-age, from Lavigne, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance- two counts. Both accused were release and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 1, 2024, in North Bay.