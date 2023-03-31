West Nipissing Police briefs

submitted by the OPP

Two people arrested after Front St. business robbery

Two people were arrested and charged after a report of a robbery and a break and enter. On March 22, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a business on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls. A person had stolen some items and when approached by an employee, a club-like object was brandished. No person was injured. The next morning, March 23, shortly after 6:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a break and enter at the same business.

As a result of investigation, two people were arrested. Tyler Crundwell, age 30, from West Nipissing, has been charged with Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; Robbery with theft; and two counts of Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000. The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 27, 2023, in North Bay. Sarah Demers, age 32, from West Nipissing, has been charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2023, in North Bay.

Traffic stop results in impaired driving charge

On March 25, shortly after 6:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Front Street, Sturgeon Falls. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, Richard Goulais-McLeod, age 25, from West Nipissing, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2023, in North Bay. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well. Drivers, please make a plan to get home safely.

Driver charged with numerous offences

On March 28, shortly after 4:30 a.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 17, in West Nipissing. The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police in a parking lot and the driver was arrested. The driver was a prohibited driver and provided police with a false name. A search of the vehicle revealed a prohibited device, open liquor and drugs suspected to be cannabis. As a result of the investigation, the driver Stephen Sewell, age 31, from Montague Township, was charged with Obstructing a peace officer; Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order; Driving while under suspension; Failing to stop for police; Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available; Driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor. The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 29, 2023, in North Bay.