Twinkle toes in skates

Twinkle the Holiday mascot and the West Nipissing municipal elves have had a very busy December spreading cheer and fun. Twinkle and the elves took part in four festive family skating events, Dec. 9 and 17 at the Sturgeon Falls arena and Dec. 11 and 18 at the Verner arena. Kids were delighted to be greeted by the Christmas tree mascot while elves donned skates for the two-hour sessions. Entry was free but attendees were invited to bring a food donation for the WN Food Bank.

Twinkle and the elves also welcomed little ones at the various municipal libraries for special Christmas story time hours. Elves read holiday-themed stories and kids were treated to hot chocolate. The events were held at the Cache Bay, River Valley, Field, Sturgeon Falls and Verner libraries.