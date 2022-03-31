Top finishes for local gymnast

Local gymnast Avree Bolduc has hit the mat running, finishing top spot overall in her first two competitions as a member of the Apollo Gymnastics team.

Bolduc has been partaking in gymnastics lessons since she was about four, but only joined the competitive squad operating out of North Bay in 2019, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all competition. Since then, the team had been able to hold practices, but Bolduc didn’t have a chance to perform for judges until March 20 in Woodbridge, Ont.

Competing in the Level 4, age 13 category, the teen finished first in the beam, vault and floor routine, and second in the bars. Those results earned her first place overall in her category in her inaugural competition.

“She was nervous going in, but she was confident that she knew her stuff,” says her mother, Charlene Bolduc. “I just kept telling her to take a deep breath, just do what you love and have fun. That’s what she did, and it was a great outcome, for a lot of the other members too, everybody had a lot of personal bests.”

The next weekend in Ottawa, Bolduc followed that performance up with another first place overall in her category. She finished first in beam, vault and floor, and third in bars. She also was given a special honour for the “Best Jump on the Floor.”

“She’s having fun, she absolutely loves it and she’s looking forward to the next one,” says the proud mom.

Bolduc’s next competition is set for June in Orillia.