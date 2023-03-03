Students rewarded for community service

Three local students were recognized for their exceptional level of community service on February 13th. The Rotary Club of North Bay presented a Great Student Award to one student from each of the local high schools who, according to their teachers, exemplified Rotary International’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
Alex Hebert, grade 11 at Northern Secondary School, Zoé Bigras, grade 10 at École secondaire publique Nipissing Ouest and Alexie Bélanger, grade 11 at École secondaire Franco-Cité, were each awarded a certificate along with a $100 cheque from the Rotary Club. Each school is also provided a plaque with the name of their student on it, to display publicly.
“We’ve been doing it for quite a while with 5 schools, but this year we expanded it to 12, so that included the schools in Sturgeon Falls,” describes Henry Drenth, from the Rotary Club of North Bay. Drenth has been organizing these awards on behalf of the Club for 24 years. “I send a letter to the schools in September, and I ask to look for a student that best represents the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’. It doesn’t have to be a brainy kid or an athletic kid, it just has to be a nice kid, a nice student, one that helps others,” he explains.