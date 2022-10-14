Seniors in Action fold, give away funds

After 30 years, the Seniors in Action group has decided to pack it in, as volunteers were getting older and no one was stepping up to replenish their ranks.

The volunteer organisation would organize a spaghetti supper for seniors across West Nipissing every year on the 3rd Wednesday of June. Agathe Riberdy, president of Seniors in Action, says they would try to gather seniors from all over the municipality at Marcel Noël Hall for the supper in celebration of Seniors Month.

“We tried to get people to take over, but no one wants to. We’re all aging, and we can’t keep going,” explains Riberdy. Paul Girard, Vice President, echoes the sentiment and adds that he’s been having the same issues finding volunteers for other organisations in which he’s a member.

The group is going out with a last hurrah, giving over its leftover funds to two local organisations. On September 30th, they met with Madeleine Bradley, secretary for Les Chatelaines, and Cynthia Desormiers, president of the WNGH, to present them with cheques for $2100 each. The money will be going to the residents of Au Château and towards hospital equipment.