Santa Fund receives over $25,000, prepares to deliver Christmas baskets

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

Volunteers at the West Nipissing Fire Service are getting ready for another big Santa Fund push to bring food and Holiday cheer to local families in need. After three successful fundraising campaigns, the Santa Fund managed to amass a total of $25,481.50 this year, which will help put food on local tables and provide gifts for children who are less fortunate this Christmas.

The combined total was raised from the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, which brought in $8,049; a virtual silent auction, which raised roughly $8,700; and the annual Radiothon, which amassed another $8,700.

Julie Martin, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief and Santa Fund organiser, estimates that approximately 75 pledges were received during the Radiothon on November 24. She makes it a point to thank all donors, and adds that they are still accepting contributions. “We’re still taking money for pledges; people can come and donate year-round,” she says, adding that whatever is gathered and not distributed this year will go towards next year’s gift baskets.

Martin describes some of what is going into the baskets this year, and what is changing. “They get a voucher for Don’s Butcher Shop that will replace the turkey, ham and potatoes. Then, they get vouchers for milk, eggs and bread from Giant Tiger,” she says, adding that everything else remains the same. Children under the age of 16 will each receive a gift to put under the tree. In terms of value, Martin assures that the vouchers will amount to the same as the items being replaced, but that they give families the flexibility of choosing items that they prefer.

Santa Fund volunteers are always mindful of costs, especially with raging inflation. While the goal is to keep the level of donations status quo from previous years, there’s no way of telling exactly how much that will cost until sign-ups are closed. Martin points out that families have signed up all the way up until the last minute in the past. However, she also notes that there’s not been any significant uptick in the last few years. While many other local charities have had a significant increase in clients, the Santa Fund has remained at the same level of demand so far. Approximately 120 families have been signing up in recent years, and Martin is confident in a similar estimate for this year.

She hopes that the money raised this year will cover expenses, limiting how much the Santa Fund needs to dip into reserves. While not giving specifics, she assures that the reserves are currently healthy, and she’s optimistic they will be able to continue as usual for years to come.

Volunteers are set to deliver the Holiday baskets on Thursday and Friday, December 21st and 22nd, and sign ups have been opened since December 1st. If residents have any questions about how to donate or to sign up, Martin invites them to call the WNFS at 705-753-1171.