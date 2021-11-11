Over $100,000 in drugs seized in West Nipissing raid, two charged

One man is facing a variety of drugs and weapons charges after Nipissing West OPP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant in Sturgeon Falls last week.

On Nov. 4 at 10:25 p.m., members of the OPP attended an apartment on Main Street, where police seized two stolen firearms, three stolen bicycles, and three cell phones.

According to an OPP release, police also discovered “over 240 grams of suspected fentanyl, over 77 grams of suspected heroin, almost 40 grams of suspected cocaine, numerous suspected hydromorphone capsules, almost 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and almost 260 methamphetamine tablets.” They estimate the street value of the drugs was approximately $113,000.

Two people inside the residence were arrested and charged.

Jean Claude Phillippe, 45 years-old, of Sturgeon Falls, is facing five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was also charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, breach of firearms regulations, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in West Nipissing on Nov. 5.

Kristina Crockett, 23 years-old, of no fixed address, was also charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing on Dec. 2.