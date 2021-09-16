New West Nipissing OPP Detachment opens its doors

The West Nipissing OPP officially moved into their new detachment in Cache Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 14, meaning more services will now be available to locals.
“We’re definitely excited, it’s been a long time coming,” says Detachment Commander Insp. Michael Maville. “We’ve been working out of a temporary site that’s not very functional for about two years now. We’re definitely excited to come over here and we hope that we can just increase the level of service we’ll be able to provide to the community.”
The state-of-the-art detachment will have 40 officers working out of it to start, as 25 from West Nipissing and 15 from Warren are moving in.
The grand opening ceremony will be announced at a later date.
As of now, the temporary office at 216 John St. has been vacated. If you need police or administrative services, including criminal background checks, you can visit the new building on 880 Levac Rd. Business hours are 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday. Telephone numbers will remain the same. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1 and for non-emergent police matters dial 1-888-310-1122.
