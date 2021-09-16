New West Nipissing OPP Detachment opens its doors

Detachment Commander Insp. Michael Maville took council, police service board members and media on a tour of the new building on Sept. 10.

These lockers were brought in from the old West Nipissing police building in Town Hall.

The state-of-the-art detachment has two interview rooms in which you can flip a switch and begin recording upon entry. The soft interview room near the front will be available to organizations like Children’s Aid Services.

The state-of-the-art detachment has two interview rooms in which you can flip a switch and begin recording upon entry. The soft interview room near the front will be available to organizations like Children’s Aid Services.

OPP Insp. Ray St. Pierre shows off an evidence lab where samples can be examined and stored.

The community briefing room will be available to book for public use once staff are all set up.

Council tours the new changerooms.

Coun. Chris Fisher takes a seat in a holding cell.

The detachment is owned by the Municipality of West Nipissing, and leased to the OPP.

The surprisingly large building has space for 60 officers. Though it’s more space than is currently needed, Maville says it will fill up quickly.

Detachment Commander Insp. Michael Maville in one of the many brand-new offices.

The West Nipissing OPP officially moved into their new detachment in Cache Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 14, meaning more services will now be available to locals.

“We’re definitely excited, it’s been a long time coming,” says Detachment Commander Insp. Michael Maville. “We’ve been working out of a temporary site that’s not very functional for about two years now. We’re definitely excited to come over here and we hope that we can just increase the level of service we’ll be able to provide to the community.”

The state-of-the-art detachment will have 40 officers working out of it to start, as 25 from West Nipissing and 15 from Warren are moving in.

The grand opening ceremony will be announced at a later date.

As of now, the temporary office at 216 John St. has been vacated. If you need police or administrative services, including criminal background checks, you can visit the new building on 880 Levac Rd. Business hours are 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday. Telephone numbers will remain the same. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1 and for non-emergent police matters dial 1-888-310-1122.