New Township sign unveiled in Field

Julie Ann Bertram

Special to the Tribune

The new Field Township sign, revived by Field artist Howie Longfellow, was officially unveiled on September 21. “In true Howie nature, he went above and beyond by donating his time and expertise to recreate the design, making the colours pop even more with improvements to the original artwork,” lauded municipal officials in a release that day.

Longfellow described the process, “When we’d done the original sign in the mid-to-late 90s, before amalgamation, it was the old township crest that was on their letterhead. There was a lot of work done with Wayne LeBelle and the FRED [Field Regional Economic Development] committee when there were discussions about amalgamation, he brought it up that we should get this township logo up. The original design is quite old, I’m not sure who did it, but this is a replication of that. I added more depth to the images, like the shadowing behind the old mill, and putting a little glowing light in the tent, adding gradients for the sunset, and trying to get that winter feel with the purple gradient. There was a bit of a font change too. I didn’t want to change it too much, to keep it as original as possible. There was the name of the original sign company on the snow machine, so I wondered what to put there, and I thought ‘Field, Fantastique’… so I put the word Fantastique to replace it.”

Ward 5 municipal councillor Kaitlynn Nicol gushed, “I love the way you hide things in your work!” Longfellow continued, “And of course the 3 pillars of Industry, Tourism, and Recreation, that’s why it’s divided into three. In the centre, there was just a circle and I thought, well, gotta put a maple leaf in there!” Longfellow has also created signs welcoming people into the various communities that make up West Nipissing.

The new sign, prominently placed on the Field Fire Hall and Library building, was on town Councillor Kaitlynn Nicol’s list of beautification plans for Ward 5. “The sign was one of the things on the list of projects that Chris [Former Councillor Fisher] gave me, and it was high on the list of beautification ideas, so I thought I’d start there and work my way through it. With the rink going over budget, I thought I could tackle some of this on my own, so I started fundraising with my summer boot camps, and 100% of that money went to this project. I also approached the Field Firefighters Association and the Knights of Columbus in Field, they love doing things like this, and they generously donated $500 each. The municipality covered the installation. I started pushing for this in April, and it went pretty quickly, so here we are!” Longfellow chuckled, “She’d gone and raised all this money, so I felt the pressure to get it done, you know?”