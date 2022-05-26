Lynx hire Moe Mantha Jr. as head coach

The West Nipissing Lynx finished their search for a new head coach earlier this month and it’s a familiar name filling the role: former NHLer Moe Mantha Jr.

The local legend, who also owns the Laurentide Golf Club, began his hockey journey in Sturgeon Falls in the 60s and 70s. Now the long-time player and coach is coming out of retirement to help inspire the next generation of players, like the man who helped him when he was starting out.

“Growing up here, I remember I had a chance to play for the West Nipissing Alouettes when I was 15 years old and I kept thinking what Pat Cameron did, to give back to the community and help out somebody else try and make their dream a reality or see a different part of the game. I’ve been sitting around here for the last two years thinking: how do I get back in and help out with the local hockey? That’s the main reason why… try to help out and give a different perspective to a young hockey player: hopefully teach them a part of the game they’ve never seen before, whether it be with their dryland habits, their training habits, practice habits or game habits.”

The Lynx announced the new hire on May 15. Mantha takes over for Jeff Mancini, who coached the team for three seasons and left the organization this spring for a job with the U14 AAA North Bay Trappers – a role that keeps him closer to home.

“Adding Mr. Mantha to our program is huge,” beams team President Patrick Miron. “We’ve worked extremely hard over the last six years to provide our players and community with a first-class organization and adding someone with Moe’s experience, knowledge, and respect for the game aligned perfectly with what we were after and what we’ve worked to build on since 2016. We have a good core group of returning players along with some new key additions, and we’re excited for them to start working with Mr. Mantha and the rest of the coaching staff.”

The Lynx finished seventh in the GMHL’s North Division last season, losing to the Bradford Rattlers in the first round of the playoffs.

