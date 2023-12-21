Kids thriving through theatre

Isabel Mosseler

Tribune

The Subero-Ouellette household recently went Into The Woods with their children, Skyla and Sadiel, and the parents extol the virtues of involving young people in the arts, specifically theatre and music. The recent staging of Into the Woods, produced by the West Nipissing Dreamcatchers youth theatre troupe, saw sold-out performances at Northern Secondary/É.s.p. Nipissing Ouest auditorium on November 23-24-25. It was a massive collective effort, with about 30 children on stage, plus a whole supportive cast of stagehands, coaches and production drawn from family and community members.

Sara Ouellette, who helped in the past, was able to relax and take in the productions as a proud mother and observer – she was too busy this round completing her degree — and she was thoroughly captivated by the show. Her husband Stefan Subero was deeply involved in this production, putting his expertise as a professional musician to good use as a voice coach for the children, including his own. Theatre has fully become a family affair, and the Subero-Ouellette’s generously shared their experiences and thoughts, encouraging others with their insights. (Katherine Clark, producer and director of West Nipissing Dreamcatchers Theatre, was not available for comment as she suffered a family tragedy immediately following the production).

With Sara too busy to volunteer this year, husband Stefan stepped up to the plate and thoroughly enjoyed his participation. “Into the Woods Jr., honestly, if you watch the movie, it’s a weird movie in general. Compared to traditional Disney movies, it doesn’t fall into a very straight storyline; different stories mixed into one. But the main storyline is the baker and his wife trying to break a curse that was put on them by an evil witch, and to break it they have to help the evil witch gather these items so that she can regain her youth.” The curse on the baker and his wife was childlessness. “So, throughout the story they meet other characters from [stories] like Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel… It’s actually a quest that they have to deceive and steal from all of the other characters.” Stefan Subero elaborated on the quirkiness. “It’s not an Aesop’s Fable, that’s for sure. …It was definitely an ambitious choice that they decided on for this play, and although a lot of the younger kids and the parents had a lot of trouble grasping it, they, the children and the directors, did really well… In the end it all fell together and… I was amazed to see the kids take on their characters and learn all their lines and their songs, even though the songs were very complex. They didn’t have typical melodies.”

Sara Ouellette enjoyed from the audience, and she evidently wasn’t alone. “The response from the audience was great. We are continuously hearing compliments… There was a lot of laughter in the audience, and afterwards people telling us how beautiful it’s been to see the children growing up on the stage and evolving into their characters, to improve and progress throughout the years, because some of them started when they were just little youngsters and now they’re in main characters; some of them that could barely even speak or sing are now doing these main roles!” In this production their daughter Skyla, aged 11, played a lead role, and their son Sadiel, aged 7, progressed to speaking and singing roles. This was Skyla’s 4th season with the company, and Sadiel’s 3rd season.

Stefan and Sara, who narrowly survived a horrific hurricane with their very young children several years ago in Dominica, losing their home and business in the process, assiduously work with their children to make sure they are confident and resilient, always conscious of the long-term effects trauma can induce. Sara spoke about how, when she first involved her daughter in theatre, she had to stay closely involved “because she was afraid. You know, we had just arrived in Canada. Now she was one of the main characters. Sadiel had little secondary roles with little bits of vocal parts and little bits of songs here and there.” Sadiel captured the audience playing a monkey in Alladin, his first production.

Stefan was a noted musician in those former days in the Caribbean islands; he finds pursuing a musical career in Canada, in northern Ontario, very challenging. Still, he remains dedicated to the arts. He volunteered to help the kids with their songs and aid the production in other logistical areas wherever he could. Most critical for both parents is that their children enjoy being involved in theatre. Sara explained, “Well, we’re still home schoolers, so they definitely enjoy the social aspect. They’ve been able to make some true friendships that have lasted throughout the years. They definitely enjoy the challenge. It has helped them, particularly this, it has helped [Skyla] with her reading and her writing and singing as well as developing her confidence. …They’ve just had a lot of different transitions because they’re always the new kids. And I think they are different because they’re home-schooled. They always have that on the back of their mind. I think this just helps them to see that, even as home-schoolers, they can do this as well.”

