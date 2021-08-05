Farmers’ market filling up downtown Sturgeon Falls

Local musician Chris Osbourne serenades shoppers at the Sturgeon Falls Farmers’ Market.

Julie Faulkner Arbour has been at the market for the last two weekends and says it’s a great opportunity for local crafters, gardeners or whoever want to sell their products.

Gauthier Market has their stand set up at 204 King St. every day of the week, but they’re especially busy on the weekend at the Farmers’ Market.

Local magician Ronnie Dee was on hand Saturday, July 31 to provide entertainment to kids and adults at the Sturgeon Falls Farmers’ Market.

Cindy Bergeron displays her spread of bath, body and home products.

Claudine Morin of Artisanat Morin shows off her hand-made jewellery during her first weekend setting up a stand at the Sturgeon Falls Market.

Artist Lucie Mainville takes her work off the canvas in the summers and makes sculptures and works that are ideal for the garden.

Amanda Westington, owner of Pickled Egg Lovers, has quite a variety of briny goods.

The crew from Tracy Hanzlik’s indoor plants are growing their business with a trip to the market.

The stalls at the newly established Sturgeon Falls Farmers’ Market are multiplying rapidly, as the third weekend event saw 17 vendors descend on downtown to sell their wares.

Established by Stuart Seville and Gayle Primeau on the vacant lot at 204 King Street, the newly formed market has been a hit so far, growing every week and bringing more traffic to downtown Sturgeon.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” says Primeau. “I was like, ‘Oh god, I hope people show up,’ but so far so good and we’ll see what happens after this.”

The plan to launch the market came together quickly, a change in approach from the usually meticulous former school teacher. Using her connections on Facebook, Primeau was able to rally together eight vendors for their opening weekend on July 17.

“It was (Stuart’s) idea, he was supposed to do the work and guess what happened? Basically I said, ‘Well I’ll help you;’ that was the words. So I don’t know, (I put it together) in less than a week, a few days. Me and my big mouth,” she laughs.

Primeau says they’re taking it week by week, not locking vendors into commitments for the year. It takes just $25 and a message to Primeau to reserve a spot for a given week, but she encourages vendors to reach out early: if there’s not enough interest, they may not move ahead with a market that week.

So far, it hasn’t been an issue. The second weekend saw several vendors return and more were added to the mix to bring the number up to 12.

“I was here last Sunday, and it went super well,” says Julie Faulkner Arbour, of Farbour Soaps and more in Verner. “The support here in Sturgeon is awesome, and it’s not just Sturgeon, there’s people from all over coming. I had a customer earlier from Cochrane, so that’s awesome.”

Primeau also had local musicians like Chris Osbourne reach out to her about playing at the market, so there’s always entertainment lined up.

