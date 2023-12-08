Disco-dancing Santa in record-breaking parade

The West Nipissing Parade of Lights smashed its record this year, with just over 50 floats parading through downtown Sturgeon Falls on the evening of Dec. 1, surpassing last year’s record of 40 floats.

“Thirty-six signed up, but over 50 made it in. So, some did sneak in,” says Michel Gervais, Municipal Events Coordinator for the town. The turnout made for a big show, as thousands of people lined the parade route and watched for over half an hour as the brightly lit procession rolled by, ending with the most anticipated float of all, carrying Santa himself.

This year, Santa brought the party to life with his Disco themed float, featuring sparkly reindeer, disco balls and a flashy jukebox playing lively tunes. “Overall, it was such a success! The crowd was massive and super cheery, and it brought us all so much joy,” exclaims Gervais.

Just before the parade, which departed near the arena at 6:30, the evening kicked off with a tree-lighting on the corner of John and King Streets. The huge tree on the Community Living Drop-in centre property was lit up with Christmas lights. The town’s mascot, Twinkle, was on hand to celebrate. A small crowd gathered to watch the lighting and Community Living, helped by local students, served up some hot chocolate.

Gervais is pleased with how the event went overall, though he does hope that next year, everyone in the parade officially signs up beforehand and submits proper insurance.

Not one to take a break this time of year, Santa stuck around and made his way to Field for another parade on Saturday, bringing more Christmas cheer.