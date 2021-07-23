Delta variant in West Nipissing as local COVID cases climb

The West Nipissing Emergency Control Group is urging residents to get vaccinated as 82% of new COVID-19 cases discovered in the Nipissing District over the last two weeks are located within the municipality.

According to a release from the ECG, 27 of the 33 positive cases recorded in the region since July 9 are in West Nipissing, including one confirmed case of the Delta variant. Most cases in the municipality have been linked to social gatherings.

“West Nipissing has a lower vaccination rate than the Health Unit Region as a whole,” read the ENECG release. “Almost all of the new COVID-19 infections (94%) in the past two weeks in the Nipissing District, were in individuals who were not fully immunized. Five cases were in children under the age of 12, who currently are ineligible to receive the vaccine.”

Vaccines are readily available, so much so that the North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit is allowing walk-ins at vaccination clinics. West Nipissing’s next clinic is Friday, July 30 at the Sturgeon Falls Arena, but you can find a nearby pharmacy that is offering vaccines online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

“Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have proven effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. It is important to do everything we can to protect those who cannot be immunized, including getting your first or second dose as soon as possible,” reads the release. “Speak with a physician, pharmacist, or health professional if you have any concerns or questions.”

For more information on the local COVID-19 situation and vaccine clinics, visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19 or call the Health Unit’s call centre at 1-844-478-1400.