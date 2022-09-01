Cyclist raising funds to fight child cancer

Line Lloyd is participating in her second year of the Great Cycle Challenge, an annual cycling event that takes place throughout the month of August to raise funds for the fight against child cancer. “I heard about it through Facebook, (…) and I thought ‘What’s this?’ because I really like biking,” says the resident of Field.

Beyond her love of biking, however, the challenge is very personal to Lloyd, who is riding in memory of her daughter Amie Anne Deschatelets. “My daughter had passed away not that long ago, and I felt I wanted to include her. She wasn’t a child when she passed away […] but to me she’ll always be my child.”

Participants in the challenge set their own goals, and Lloyd chose to cycle 500 km this year and raise $3,000 for the SickKids Foundation. “I can achieve those numbers. I didn’t set myself up where I can’t [finish], and let people down. I also take a week off [from work] in August to try and fulfill most of those kilometres, and it gets me out there.” Lloyd does cycle regularly, but the challenge has her pedaling much more in August. “I’m making sure I’m out there at least once or twice a week.”

The tracking part of the challenge is very sophisticated. Lloyd’s GPS tracks dates, distances, speeds, and locations, which are then linked to other apps that update her webpage on the Cycle Challenge’s website. Even donations are automated and done through the website. “No money passes in my hands unless someone gives me a cash donation.” So far, she has ridden just over 422km and raised approximately $2650, according to the Cycle Challenge website.

