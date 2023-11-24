Budget deliberations start early with projected 5.31% tax hike for 2024

Isabel Mosseler

WN Council got to work on its 2024 budget last week, starting much earlier than usual. The first budget meeting was held Saturday, Nov. 18, with CAO Jay Barbeau commenting that it was the first time in his 23 years as CAO that budget deliberations begin so early. He noted this will help the town to tender projects in a timely manner and hopefully receive lower bids, recounting how one bid in 2023 was three times the projected price and had to go for retender. “If we can get moving, it will be much more efficient during the actual fiscal year,” he said, thanking senior staff and middle managers for getting their budget submissions in two months earlier than normal, during a very busy time of year.

Barbeau and Alisa Craddock, Treasurer of the municipality, took the next three hours going over the 2024 budget draft, a document now posted to the municipal website. The initial draft starts off with a proposed 5.31% tax increase to cover a projected budget shortfall of $1,057,233. While council will work to whittle this down, Barbeau specified that he and Craddock had already trimmed the departments’ budget requests, which would have led to a 12% tax hike. He added that “this is a status quo” budget, citing inflationary pressures and issues around stable provincial funding. “We hope to arrive at revenue and expenditure levels that allow the Corporation to meet its service level requirements while providing the quality of life we have become accustomed to,” Barbeau said. He specified that to lower the projected tax hike, “you’re looking at about $200,000 per percentage point.”

The projected surplus for the end of 2023 is $1.2M. Barbeau explained this was the result of operating expenditures that were delayed, like hiring or advertising, but the town plans to proceed with those projected expenses. All departments operated within their budgets for 2023 and had “strong revenue”. There were also unexpected revenues in some areas. Craddock explained, “There was a large chunk that actually came from interest earned and supplemental taxes that were… additional revenue… about $300,000. About a quarter of that came from those two points alone.” Billing for supplemental and omitted taxes exceeded budget, in large part due to new construction and improved properties assessed by MPAC in 2022 and early 2023.

There were some unexpected costs. Public Works had some big fluctuations, with areas of concern being fleet expenses, repairs and maintenance and contractor operating expenses. “Utilities were higher than usual… Fuel costs have stabilized now compared to a few years [ago]. Goods and materials, inflation is hitting us too… Those are the challenges that we’re facing, and we continue to face.” Community Services exceeded their expectations on program revenues, “Which is really positive from a community perspective to know that people are getting back to normal and starting to avail themselves of value-added services… Because community services deal with the majority of the facilities, they’re impacted by the heating costs and those utility costs.”

The WN Fire Service garnered revenues from the MTO for responding to traffic incidents on Hwy 17, and income recovered from insurance proceeds with Fire Marque. “Fire is run absolutely perfectly,” Barbeau lauded. “They’re under the best leadership… The vehicle maintenance is trending under budget… under Frank’s [Chief Loeffen] leadership they’ve enhanced preventative maintenance strategies.” Planning and Building had a strong 2023. “They’ve almost reached their entire projections. They will exceed revenues and finish in surplus position.”

