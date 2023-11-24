Budding entrepreneur growing her tea business

Isabel Mosseler

Tribune

Ruby Mae Longfellow, aged 13, would like to share a cuppa with you. The young resident of Field, daughter of Liane and Howard Longfellow, is stretching her youthful entrepreneurial wings, creating teas from homegrown herbs and flowers for discerning taste buds, planting the seeds, harvesting and drying the leaves and buds, filling the tea bags, and marketing the end product. The young entrepreneur has a faithful following in West Nipissing.

Ruby Mae is being raised in an entrepreneurial family; her father is a graphic designer and marketer, her mother a pottery artist. She grew up in a family that exults in creative endeavours. “I’m homeschooled,” she says, “so I’ve got a lot of time to make tea and grow it.” She’s also been growing her business. “I grow quite a few flavors, but when I started, I was growing it just for us. I had about three teas.” The shelf of offerings has expanded, all using plants Ruby Mae has grown herself: peppermint, apple mint, chocolate mint, chamomile, mojito mint, goldenrod, St. John’s wort, orange mint, stevia, wild raspberry leaf, fennel.

Her family were her first taste-testers, and they enjoyed her teas. “I only had a few flavors, but then I wanted to make a little extra money, so my parents mentioned that I should start making tea to sell. That’s when the ideas started flowing. I had all these ideas on making my own labels and packaging it all myself.” Ruby Mae notes that she does get a little help with her endeavour, but it is her spirit behind the product. “When it’s in the middle of the growing season, sometimes the family will help because we want to get [the plants] before it sits too long. We want to get all of our fresh herbs, so my brother will help… package and stuff. But yeah, I mostly do it.”

Ruby Mae became a proficient gardener to support her vision. “When I started, I was just growing my herbs… in pots we had around the yard. As I started to make a little bit more money, I started to buy my own pots. I got pots that are material, so now I can have all my flavors in individual pots. I was also able save up to buy myself a wagon so I can move all my herbs to spots that will have more sun.” Ruby Mae has learned how to propagate her plants from cuttings so she can expand her crop. “I cut little pieces off of the flavors and I’ll root them in water for a couple months and then when they’re more established, I put them in the ground. I’m starting to have a garden now.”

Ruby Mae’s Herbal Tea production begins with plants, with harvesting, drying, and then bagging. As she expanded, she found better ways of doing things that suited her vision. “When I first started, I had bigger [tea bags] that were material. But I found it was very important for me to have more compostable ones. They cost a little bit more, but I wanted to make sure that I had compostable bags, so now my bags are made of natural wood pulp.” The natural fibre has no affect on the taste of her teas, while suiting her environmental consciousness and her high-quality standards. Bagging tea is labour intensive. “I fill them all myself and then I tie them all by hand, so it’s quite a long process, but it’s pretty worth it after,” she says.

If you want to support Ruby Mae Longfellow in her entrepreneurial endeavour, she sells her product locally. “My mom does pottery…. We’re going to be having an open studio here soon (in Field). I’ll sell at our open studios and when my mom does craft shows, I also usually have a booth there. My first craft show was in 2019 at the White Woods [school]. I mostly do craft shows, but one day I’m hoping to sell online and make it easier for people to buy my products.”

