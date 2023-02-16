Bonspiels return to Sturgeon Falls Curling Club

Team Korell won the C division at the Mixed Bonspiel. Players included Carolle Dionne, Mike Johnson, Lhea Burk and Ken Korell.

Team Larocque took the D division at the Mixed Bonspiel. Players were Yollande Giroux, Joel Larocque, Carole Gilchrist and Diane Laferriere.

Team Bouffard Well Drilling took first place at the Brokerlink Men’s Bonspiel. Shown are players Bruce Fraser, Gary Paquin, Lorne Brazeau and Denis Mousseau.

Ladies’ B division winners at the Caisse Alliance bonspiel were Team Goulais: skip Megan Goulais, vice Andree Tomkins, 2nd Andii Shank-Scott and lead Kat Parkinson.

Team Leblanc were the C division winners at the Ladies Bonspiel. Players included skip Jennifer Leblanc, vice Dominique Proulx, 2nd Renee Haworth and lead Carolle Dionne.

C Event winners at the Brokerlink Men’s Bonspeil were Team Lafreniere: Art Thornton, Denis Lafreniere, Mike Johnson and Serge Loranger.

D Event winners at the Brokerlink Men’s Bonspiel were Team Marleau: Guy Robichaud, Martin Poitras, Guy Lavigne and Roch Marleau.

Big bonspiels are back at the Sturgeon Falls Curling Club, with three major events held in the past four weeks alone.

The annual mixed bonspiel had not been held since 2020 due to COVID-19, but the 16th edition was hosted at the club from January 13-15. Club representative Karen Pigeau says “it was nice to have a full house competing again”. Indeed, 20 teams took part, including ten from West Nipissing and ten from Sudbury, North Bay, Hanmer and Englehart who travelled to Sturgeon Falls for the competition.

Pigeau notes that the bonspiel was sponsored by Bouffard Well Drilling and “it was a success!”

Team Langlois from North Bay won the A division, while team Warren from Englehart took division B. Team Korell and team Larocque, from Sturgeon Falls, won the C and D divisions respectively.

It was the ladies’ turn to show their stuff from Jan. 27 to 29, as the club hosted the Caisse Alliance Ladies’ Bonspiel. Sixteen teams competed.

Team Orford won the A division against finalist team Armstrong. In the B division, team Goulais came out on top while team Leblanc took the C division.

Finally, from Feb. 10 to 12, twenty teams competed in the Brokerlink Men’s Bonspiel. The local Bouffard Well Drilling team took top spot against B winners Team Pellatt from Sudbury. Team Lafrenière and Team Marleau, both local, took the C and D divisions respectively.