Birders drive hours to see rare European bird in Sturgeon Falls

Lisa Hackett, of the Nipissing Birding group, drove to Sturgeon Falls to photograph and record the Fieldfare in a tree along North Street. She posted the photos, including this one, on the Nipissing Birding site.

Several bird enthusiasts drove hours to get to Sturgeon Falls and catch sight of the Fieldfare, a European bird that somehow ended up in a West Nipissing neighbourhood. Loaded up with cameras and big zoom lenses, they waited for the rare bird to make an appearance, and were not disappointed. Photo by James Marin.

Isabel Mosseler

Tribune

There’s a star in town attracting its own paparazzi. People are coming to Sturgeon Falls from all over to photograph a bird – but not just any bird. It is a Fieldfare, a European bird not normally seen in North America – a sight so rare that people are rushing here to catch a glimpse and hopefully a photo as the bird casually flits from tree to tree around North Street, feasting on the fruit of Mountain Ash trees in the neighbourhood near the water tower. The last recorded sighting of a Fieldfare in Ontario dates back to 1981, in the Toronto area.

Julie Belliveau caught sight of the bird on the morning of November 29, while visiting her mom Roxanne. “My mom saw it first… I was just visiting. She saw it and she thought it looked different so she asked me what I thought because I work with wildlife and animals and birds. I looked at it and I knew what it wasn’t… It wasn’t a robin or one of the thrushes that you normally find in Ontario, and it was kind of a weird time of year. I sent it off to Mike Burrell [who runs a site called Rare Bird Alert] and they confirmed it was this rare bird.”

News of the sighting spread online and before you know it, birders loaded with cameras and recording devices arrived in town. “It was busy on Saturday. I was a little worried it might be a lot for my neighbours, but everybody seemed really excited and happy. I don’t think it’s caused any problems. I’m sure people wouldn’t want another 100 people showing up on their lawn tomorrow, but now a lot of people who wanted to see it have seen it.”

The bird has been nicknamed Feliz, likely with Christmas coming up, and by all accounts Feliz is still hanging out in local trees. By Monday Julie Belliveau was back to work near Peterborough, but the excitement in the birding community remains.

The bird was still around as of Monday. The Mountain Ash berries in the Belliveau yard was where Feliz was feeding, “but there’s a lot of other Mountain Ash trees around, even down the road, so it might have moved to a different tree because it got a lot of visiting… I don’t know if people are still seeing it, but Mom said there was one person walking around with a camera today… not the 50 or more people that had been there.”

The Fieldfare is a largish thrush with a blue-gray head, dark chestnut-brown back, gray rump, and variable peachy-buff wash on spotted breast. It breeds in forested habitats, often favoring wooded areas adjacent to more open foraging grounds; in winter, it is found mainly in open woodland, farmland with hedges, orchards, and parkland.

So what was this solitary European bird doing here? Lisa Hackett, of Nipissing Birding says it is likely this particular bird was blown across the Atlantic. She also heard there were one or two seen in Quebec. “Possibly there must have been one big storm, or something that caused all these birds to be blown or lose their way… There’s no reason for these birds to be here because they’re not native here.” Hackett explains that sometimes wind streams will pick up birds migrating and “move things along really quickly.”

