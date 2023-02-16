WN in the running for Kraft Hockeyville title

There’s still time to vote for West Nipissing to become the next Kraft Hockeyville, a title that would come with $250,000 to upgrade the Sturgeon Falls arena and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game. The town has been nominated and people can “rally” for a win by sharing a story or photo in support of the nomination until February 19. The community support shown will count for 20 per cent of the score, then judging will begin February 20. The top four communities will be announced March 11, followed by 32 hours of voting starting March 31. The big winner will be announced on April 1.

To help West Nipissing advance, residents can submit a photo or story online at https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca/community/sturgeonfallsarena

As of today, there were 286 entries in support of the local arena, now named for Jane and Marcel Labbé.