West Nipissing Police briefs

provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Fatal collision on Hwy 17, Sturgeon Falls

One person is deceased after a collision involving four motor vehicles. On Tuesday, April 11, shortly before 5:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP, Nipissing Paramedic Services and West Nipissing Fire Department responded to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in West Nipissing. A 61-year old person from West Nipissing was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. No other person was injured in the collision. The highway was closed in both directions for over six hours. Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended the scene and continue to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Driver charged after vehicle lands in ditch

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after steering his vehicle into the ditch. On April 2, shortly before 8:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, West Nipissing. No person had been injured and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the West Nipissing OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of investigation, Jakob Bakker, age 27, from West Nipissing, was charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2023, in West Nipissing. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well.