West Nipissing Police briefs

Provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Person arrested after disturbance call

On March 3 at 5:37 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Railway Avenue, Sturgeon Falls. Police attended and arrested a person for providing a false name. A search of that person located a knife and a replica handgun.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley Hall, 32 years-of-age, from North Bay, was charged with Obstructing a peace officer; Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; Failure to comply with release order (two counts).

Fatal snowmachine collision on Lake Nipissing

A person is dead after his snowmachine crashed into a water break wall on Lake Nipissing. On March 14 at approximately 4:35 p.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP and West Nipissing Fire Service responded to a single snowmachine collision on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road, West Nipissing.

A 33-year-old-person from Exeter, received serious life threating injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Nipissing Paramedic Services and later succumbed to their injuries. OPP would like to remind the public to use caution when out on area lakes. Know the area that you are traveling and stay on the trails.