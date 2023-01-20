West Nipissing Police briefs

provided by the Ontario Provincial Police

Theft of SUV from driveway

On January 4, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Labine Road, Markstay-Warren. Sometime between, 9:30 p.m. on January 3rd and 9:30 a.m. on January 4th, an unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a Sports Utility Vehicle from the driveway. The vehicle was described as a four door, grey 2017 Jeep Cherokee, with two red tow hooks on the front bumper, a dent on the left front fender and two blue zip ties on the passenger mirror. Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen vehicle and identifying the person or persons involved. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Impaired driver charged after landing in ditch

George Brouillette, age 77, of West Nipissing, was charged for impaired driving after a single motor vehicle collision landed him in a ditch. On January 7, at 9:29 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to the scene. No person was injured. Brouillette was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the OPP Detachment in Cache Bay for further testing. He was charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Careless driving.

He was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 2, 2023, in West Nipissing. Brouillette was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Drug warrant leads to arrest

On January 4, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Nipissing West Crime Unit, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Dufferin Street in Sturgeon Falls. A search of the residence led to the seizure of a prohibited weapon, electronic devices, Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be over $800.

As a result of the investigation, Jordana Larmand, age 38, from West Nipissing was arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin); Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 2, 2023, in West Nipissing.

Unwanted person charged with weapons offences

An unwanted person has been arrested and charged with multiple offences. On January 12, at 10:25 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to an unwanted person at an establishment on Front Street, West Nipissing. The person was known to police and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A search of the person revealed a concealed weapon.

As a result, Brandon Koster, age 27, from West Nipissing was charged with: Fail to Comply with Probation Order; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order; Resist Peace Officer; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Carrying concealed weapon.

The accused was held for Bail Court, then remanded back into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18 in North Bay.

WN resident charged with weapons offences in Sault Ste-Marie

On January 11th, the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the OPP Crime Unit arrested a West Nipissing resident on outstanding weapons offences. On June 18th, 2022, a search warrant was executed at a cabin located on Garden Lake, Hurlburt Township. The search of the cabin resulted in numerous items being seized, some of which included 12 firearms. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Chief Firearms Office.

As a result, Mary Senchuk, age 57, of West Nipissing was charged with: Trafficking in Firearm, Weapon, Device or Ammunition; Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon without Authority.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 6, 2023.

Child injured in collision, impaired driver charged

An 11-year-old child sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle collision caused by an impaired driver from Sturgeon Falls. On January 14, at approximately 7:55 p.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the OPP, North Bay Fire Department and Nipissing District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving several vehicles on Highway 17 at the Highway 17B intersection in North Bay. An 11-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital by EMS with serious injuries. A driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Deanna Rochon, age 40, from Sturgeon Falls, was charged with: Operation causing bodily harm; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released with an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on February 14, 2023.

