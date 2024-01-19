West Nipissing Council highlights

Meeting held January 16, 2024

Study on fiscal impact of agricultural lands

The West Nipissing Sudbury East Ontario Federation of Agriculture had Ben Lefort, Policy Advisor with OFA, propose a study for West Nipissing that would show the agriculture sector’s fiscal impact on the municipality in a particular year, and reasons for preserving farmland. The study will look at the different categories of land use in West Nipissing, “and then look to allocate all of the revenues and expenditures to those categories, which typically includes residential, commercial, industrial and farmland … a snapshot in time.” The OFA has completed 7 such studies in Ontario, but this would be the first in northern Ontario if council approves. The study would look at demand for services for each land use category, and then determine the revenue/expense ratio.

These studies originated in the USA. Lefort explained that past studies revealed that residential properties “tend to demand more services than bring in revenue, while commercial, industrial, private forest properties are on the other end of the spectrum… What we want to do is identify areas and municipal services where perhaps the provincial government should be playing a larger role in funding and supporting our rural and northern municipalities.” The study itself would not cost the municipality, other than staff time in providing the data, said Lefort. The 7 previous studies were largely directed at rural municipalities of around 10,000 population. “We’ve identified where there could be advocacy efforts between OFA and our rural municipalities for additional provincial dollars.” Lefort noted that Ontario demands municipalities deliver certain services but restricts the tools to fund those services. He mentioned that the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) “has been significantly reduced over the last 15 years or so, and with that it has added additional burden onto property taxpayers of all classes in rural and northern municipalities.”

Coun. Fern Pellerin wanted to know how the study would relate to infrastructure costs such as the repair of the Eugene Road bridge, that needs to be replaced at an estimated $2 million. “It’s a crucial bridge for farmers.” Lefort responded that those issues were precisely what the study was targeting. “One of the first asks is … additional funding for rural northern roads and bridges… There are programs in place for funding roads and bridges… They just simply need more dollars put into them.” He said that these costs are onerous to small municipalities, and OFA could and does advocate for additional funding, to address the inequities in how provincial tax revenues are disbursed, an example being that rural municipalities receive no allocation from the provincial gas tax. “A policy issue we are working on with municipalities is addressing that imbalance. That is not fair, that people pay for gas and drive on the roads in rural northern municipalities, but there are no provincial gas tax dollars that come back. It all goes into urban transit.”

A decision on whether or not to proceed with the study will be reviewed by council.

Integrity Commissioner commends Council

West Nipissing’s Integrity Commissioner, Paul Cassan, delivered his year-end report for 2023. “There’s not a heck of a lot to present other than a congratulations,” he summed up, saying he received only one public complaint alleging breach of the Code of Conduct, which was dealt with promptly with some additional training. There were no complaints under the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, “which I am particularly pleased about as this statute has an exceptionally costly enforcement process.”

He was also impressed at having received 10 requests by individual council members for advice with respect to ethical obligations. “The most important role as the Integrity Commissioner is providing advice and education to Council so that Council can avoid the pitfalls that happen when there is a breach… I’m just really happy with the way this Council has been using that resource and I certainly think that any money spent on advice is substantially less than what would be spent if you were into a complaint situation. That really shows good leadership and good stewardship of municipal funds… I think that some ongoing training is probably a good idea, not because I have concerns about the behavior of Council, but just because it’s good to keep the Municipal Conflict of Interest at top of mind when Councillors are behaving in their roles. It is important to remember that the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act also applies to members of committees and local boards.”

There were no questions from council, but Mayor Thorne Rochon told Cassan, “Our staff has really tried to instill in councillors that if you have a question, ask; be sure, and take the responsibility. …It is our duty to act according to the law and with integrity in the things that we do.”

ROMA Conference delegations

Council has two delegations approved for the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference to be held January 21-23 in Toronto. Mayor Rochon and 3 council members are attending. “We have received confirmation for two delegations (…). One is with the Minister of Health, and we will be attending With Sue LeBeau (CEO of the West Nipissing General Hospital) and talking about some of the challenges of our local hospital. …The 2nd delegation will be with the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and we will be speaking with that Minister in regard to the board of the DNSSAB. We have put in a request (…) to be granted an additional seat on the board of DNSSAB, which would be in keeping with both our size and our financial contribution to that board.”

Short Term Rentals by-law delayed

The decision on establishing a bylaw to govern short term rental accommodations (STRA) will be held over for more research. CAO Jay Barbeau indicated that discussions have complicated the issue, “It seems like it has more moving parts and then more options that come forward that are great ideas… We felt that it wasn’t quite ready for this meeting.” He suggested an ad hoc committee be formed to finalize the details of a proposed bylaw. Mayor Thorne Rochon concurred, “As we discovered during our last discussion, there were so many moving pieces.” Along with Coun. Anne Tessier, who holds the portfolio, Mayor Rochon recommended Coun. Kati Nicol, who has been engaged in discussions with property owners on different sides of the issues. “She has a lot of people in her ward who are affected by short term rentals, so I think that that would be a good fit.” The matter is set to be brought back for discussion in February.

Closure of Jarbeau St. extension (Field)

Coun. Nicol brought a request to close the Jarbeau St. extension now that the new Field rink has been constructed. She said, “This road was created in the late 70s during the flood to help residents leave because the other portion of the road was flooded and it’s never really been maintained, it’s more of a trail. You could get up it in a pickup truck, but it’s more of an ATV trail at this point. Residents were concerned with the expected increase of traffic at the rink and the larger footprint of the new facility, [there] might be an accident and there’s been a lot of excessive speeding up that trail.” The request is to close the trail with a gate or cinderblocks, with the ability to open it for emergencies. CAO Barbeau said a mechanism to answer the situation will be found if council wished.

No guardrails on Levert Drive

The town received a petition asking for a barrier on Levert Drive as a precaution in the event someone drives into the water. Director of Infrastructure Services, Elizabeth Henning, explained that a culvert had been replaced in 2022. “When you drive through there, you do see the water on either side. It’s currently posted at 50 kilometers per hour. I think there’s less than 50 vehicles per day on this road. It’s fairly low traffic. But there is still the water there, so there is that hazard and if you look at the standards for guardrails, because the water is there, it could be warranted in this location. That said, installing guardrails around this location will likely cost upwards of $300,000, and we have several other locations throughout the municipality that are similar. I would caution Council that if we do want to look at putting a guardrail, we may be getting into a situation where we’re going have to put guardrails at all of these locations and that would be hard on our budget.” The location would require 300 meters of guardrail.

Coun. Anne Tessier asked about establishing trees at the location. Henning suggested that trees would rebound naturally, but any large trees would undermine the road. The request for guardrails was not recommended by Henning, and council supported that recommendation.

Three-way stop at Levac and Cache Bay

A motion to defer the decision on a 3-way stop at Levac Rd. and Cache Bay intersection was presented by Coun. Tessier and was defeated. Coun. Fern Pellerin said that since the bylaw was drafted, he had received numerous emails surrounding the issue and investigated for himself, as he didn’t see the need for a stop sign. He noted that 2 out of 3 drivers weren’t really stopping but rolling through. He said that there was no OPP accident report and asked how deadly that corner was. Ms. Henning, Director of Infrastructure Services, reported that from 2019 to 2023 there were 5 reportable incidents, three of those running the stop sign.

Coun. Roch St-Louis said that was not enough data to draw a conclusion, and on the balance he has more residents of Cache Bay who want a sign because of drivers perennially “blowing the stop sign”. St-Louis sits on the WN Police Services Board and will ask for more enforcement at the site, and a bigger stop sign. He also noted that there has been an increase in traffic and excessive speeds. He wants a stop sign going west bound to slow traffic. “Coun. Pellerin, you made a comment that there’s been no deaths there. Well, that’s the last thing I want, I don’t want to wait until there is a death.”

CAO Barbeau told council to be careful about how the issue was debated on social media as it relates to official sources of information. He added that there is a section of land designated as commercial near that intersection, and there will be less sight lines as homes and businesses are built up around the intersection. Those considerations warrant a stop sign in that area, it was decided.

Interim Tax bill coming

Council approved an interim tax rate allowing the municipality to issue tax bills before adopting its 2024 budget, based on 50% of taxes from 2023.