West Nipissing Council highlights

Meeting held Dec. 5, 2023

Proposed regulations for Short Term Rental Accommodations (STRA)

This past fall, a public consultation was held with regard to establishing regulations to govern Short Term Rental Accommodations (STRA), and a staff report was tabled at the December 5 council meeting. The discussion was lengthy, mostly revolving around a required licensing system, limitations on how many properties an owner could operate as STRAs, a cap on the number of occupants based on the number of bedrooms and the septic system capacity, and how many STRAs should be allowed overall in West Nipissing. Chair Anne Tessier noted that of those consulted, “Many existing STRA owners were concerned about proposed zoning restrictions on non-principal dwelling STRAs, and staff is recommending that all existing non-principal dwelling STRAs be grandfathered (…). Existing STRAs will still be subject to licensing requirements. Concerns were raised that the proposed demerit point system could be used as a tool by neighbours in dispute. Staff is proposing that language be included to provide that complaints which are determined to be frivolous or vexatious, as determined by the bylaw officer, will not result in any negative impact to the STRA owner.”

It was indicated that there are approximately 1700 properties within the Shoreline Zone, representing nearly 18% of all properties in the municipality. There were also concerns that the bylaw might lead to an underground economy. Those who attended did agree that environmental protection was a concern and legislation regarding septic system inspections should remain. It was recommended that if the STRAs bylaw is adopted, a grace period of four to six months be given to obtain the required compliance documentation, such as septic, building, and fire inspections. Licensing fee recommendations were provided in the document.

Asked how enforcement of noise bylaws or overcapacity would be addressed, Clerk Ducharme said the bylaw was not structured as a fine system, but a demerit point system leading up to revocation of the license. Licenses would have to be renewed each year. Noise and parking bylaws would be enforced on their own basis. Ducharme added that once the bylaw was approved, there would be an aggressive media campaign to advise all STRA owners of their obligations. Coun. Fern Pellerin was concerned that non-residents might buy properties for this specific purpose and STRAs should be restricted to local residents who might have a primary residence and a cottage. Ducharme said the bylaw doesn’t indicate that a STRA owner must a be resident, but does indicate that if the owner is a non-resident they must have a caretaker within so many kilometres of the building. Mayor Thorne Rochon also addressed the same concern, saying, “Other municipalities… addressing that question have limited it to one per person… to try to discourage the acquisition of residential properties to be used in a commercial fashion.” A show of hands had council agreeing that any property owner be limited to one STRA license.

Coun. Jamie Restoule asked that the bylaw also limit the number of licenses allowed across the municipality. “We’re already in a housing crisis across the province …If (…) houses or residences are getting bought up for the purposes of going through with this short term program, I think it’s going to put an even bigger strain on community members … potentially taking a lot of dwellings off the market to put into these short-term rental pieces.” Mayor Rochon added that such a limitation would make STRA licenses a valued commodity, encouraging people to apply for the license and to comply with the attendant requirements.

As to the number of STRAs on one property, CAO Barbeau indicated that whether they are called STRAs or B&B’s, to have more than one on a property has an impact on local residents. “If you have three in a row, that’s almost a commercial enterprise in my opinion.” While there was some back and forth on the economic benefits of STRAs, Barbeau added, “This bylaw is to look at the needs of your local residents… I know we have an economic development board and we want to attract [business], but …we should be looking at some of the concerns of local residents when you’re addressing these issues… The issue that you want to be mindful of is having a proliferation of rental properties that are A) hard to control, B) they’re very small lakes that we have here and there’s a lot of impact on a variety of different things, including the environment, fishing, overfishing, and there’s a variety of different things that you want to be mindful of, not just investment.”

Mayor Thorne Rochon agreed. “When people operate short term residential accommodations, they’re doing so in residential neighbourhoods, these are the places where people live. (…) There is an incompatibility that does exist within those two uses… Somebody on holiday has a very different type of conduct than somebody who’s just living their everyday life and trying to go to bed on time, go to school the next day… If you have three, it is a commercial operation at that point. If you have two or three in a row and if you want to run a commercial operation, then go through the process, and change it to a commercial zoning and pay your fair share of commercial taxes.” It was noted that many different circumstances could come up and the bylaw can always be amended to address those concerns. Council decided that for now, residents will be allowed one primary residence and one extra residence that could serve as a STRA, while non-residents would only be allowed one.

As for a limit on the number of licenses, Ducharme said the current number fluctuates, “It’s hard to gauge because multiple operators operate on multiple platforms. …My best guess would be somewhere in the neighborhood of about 120.” As for a possible rush of residents trying to grandfather in their second properties as potential STRAs, “My thought is … that they would need to be able to demonstrate that they were in action on October 31st of 2023,” and if anyone grandfathered in runs afoul and loses their license, they also would lose their grandfather status. Barbeau suggested staff look at numbers and come back to council with a proposal on license limitations that would protect the needs of residents. Council agreed.

Warming Centre denied, council to proceed with Extreme Weather shelter.

Council received a petition for a warming shelter for the un-housed in West Nipissing. Chair of Social Services and Health, Jamie Restoule, pointed out the restrictions faced by all municipalities, that local tax dollars go to qualified agencies legislated to deal with such matters. However, the municipality has been working with those agencies to raise awareness of issues in West Nipissing. “The central hub for the region, which is NDSSAB, is what we work under right now, is how things are. We can look at different options, but situations here and now… we have to work within the structure that we have and if we want to look at different things we absolutely can. For some of the individuals who comment that we’re not doing anything, we have stuff in place and that’s just a fact as well. If we need to look at… changing … because of the emergence and the magnification of the issue within the community, that’s something that’s always at our disposal as well.”

CAO Barbeau added, “The petition talks about our safety and well-being plan and solutions for a variety of vulnerable groups in the community, and certainly we take it seriously. You touched upon a visit, … a council trip that we all took yesterday [to a low barrier shelter in North Bay, Northern Pines]… very interesting and very informative… At this centre they also talked about the warming centre that they had… about the issues and the perils to consider when we are considering these types of initiatives… The population in question have a variety of different needs that need to be met as well.” He indicated that a warming shelter would be the purview of social services agencies, but “[We] certainly intend on, at the next meeting, providing an extreme cold weather plan… extreme cold weather, however, is exactly that – extreme”, meaning the temperature would have to dip below a certain point to activate new measures.

Barbeau also cautioned that while the town was considering a plan “where we would be providing options for them to warm themselves up,” this would have to be planned in concert with partners. “I guess what I’m suggesting is it’s not off the table … but we do need to speak with our social service partners and mental health agency partners and the like to come up with an appropriate strategy and I understand that … a lot of individuals would like to take a straight line from A to B and unfortunately … we don’t have the same luxury to just think that way. We do have to consider the liability of all involved and ensure that we have a solution that satisfies those needs.”

Coun. Anne Tessier reiterated the concerns of those who may be caught out in the cold and suggested a variety of alternatives, empty apartments with the Non-Profit Housing Corporation, empty motel/hotel rooms, adding that some individuals are being housed right now in such manner. “We do have the West Nipissing Community Health Centre, … the Alliance Centre… and there’s also a crisis centre at the hospital, so the services are here. We just need to place them where they can be sheltered, and then get help through the community with different partners to be able to assist them,” she suggested.

Barbeau countered, “When folks present things, they make it sound very simple and I wish it was so. I’ve been dealing in this situation now for a month and I’m being told it’s much more complicated, but the logic of what you present is there and I certainly will be bringing it forward to our partners to … take those factors into consideration… Your point, Councillor Tessier, will certainly be brought up and the interest and what you’ve stated in the petition certainly will be brought to the attention of social service and other partners, and we’ll look at coming back and reporting on whatever outcomes we came to as a team.”

Coun. Restoule noted that “It is a new, emerging issue, it’s never been at this level before and trying to catch up and get ahead of this and get some good answers and good processes in place with our community partners is important.” CAO Barbeau said he hoped to provide an update at the next council meeting.

Funding request from CCL

The Centre Communautaire de Lavigne (CCL) requested additional funding of $25K from the municipality in order to complete the Lavigne Multi-Use Park with a safety fence to enclose the site. Director of Community Services Stephan Poulin told council, “The property is a municipal property. …they did run out of funds so there’s a portion of the property that would not be fenced in… We do have room within our 2023 special projects budget that we would be able to provide the funds for this year…. to finish the project in spring once the ground is thawed.” He added that the site is near a wooded area. Mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon noted, “Lavigne is a bit of a shining star in our municipality as far as the way that they’re able to engage their volunteers, the events that they put on that really provide a social outlet for not just the people of Lavigne, but also Verner, Monetville and all the people that go to access the programs at the centre.” Coun. Dan Gagné noted that the fence was for security purposes. The request was passed.

Renaming a portion of Maurice Road

A recommendation was made to council to rename a portion of Maurice Road in order to address concerns about emergency services, parcel delivery and a general confusion regarding the road limits. Town Clerk Melanie Ducharme said if the plan goes forward, all affected residents would be advised and asked for feedback. Canada Post would make the changes at no cost to the residents. CAO Jay Barbeau explained that the process has been undertaken before when the municipality amalgamated several townships and had duplicate roads with the same name, which caused issues for 911 response. The clerk was advised by council to move forward with the notifications.

MPAC 2023 municipal profile

Council was presented with a file containing the MPAC provincial assessment of growth for all municipalities in Ontario, including West Nipissing. Alisa Craddock, municipal Comptroller and Treasurer felt it was worth looking at comparatives. “Originally, I was going to put just our assessment in, but it is actually interesting … if you’ve taken a look through at some of our neighbours, look at the growth across the province… As far as assessment, it is a little bit of growth in the commercial (2.33%) …You can see substantially that our assessment sits in the residential, the multi-res by percent is large; it actually is a fairly significant dollar figure as well (New multi-Residential 55.28% growth, Residential 2.24% growth). So, you can see that primarily that’s where our growth has sat… during the 2023 year.” Mayor Thorne Rochon further noted that figures were based on 2016 values so “when the new assessments are finally put out, (…) there’ll be a significant change.” She added the document was presented as information, not for decision-making purposes.

Food Bank Funding

Council received a request from the West Nipissing Food Bank asking that their rent subsidy be continued into 2024 with a slight increase. Alisa Craddock explained that the request comes to council every year, and the financial increase would not impact the 2024 budget. The request was carried.