West Nipissing Council highlights

Meeting held November 21, 2023

Homeless people will be moved from Lang Park; DNSSAB said to be stepping up

Homelessness was back on the agenda after a lengthy discussion at the last council meeting, as CAO Jay Barbeau advised that the tent dwellers encamped at Lang’s Park in Sturgeon Falls would have to be moved and encouraged to access services through the District of Nipissing Social Services Board (DNSSAB). He said after several discussions and meetings, they had been “pulling people together… working to obtain solutions” for the local homeless population. “As a government who provides funding to another agency, government agency, who then contracts to other organizations such as LIPI… and True Self, we are working with those agencies … to implement the strategy… I feel a little bit better this meeting than I did 2 weeks ago with respect to the cooperation and the coordinated efforts.” While some had called for the town to leave the encampment in place, Barbeau said “it is not our intention to allow people at that location to remain there… the plan is to have them find alternative places and/or be sheltered by DNSSAB” and some of their partners.

Mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon acknowledged there were no easy fixes. “There can be all kinds of efforts put in to trying to address these issues and there is no guarantee of success… It’s inspiring to see the compassion and the desire to help make a difference to people in need by the members of our community… It’s one of the reasons why West Nipissing is so great …people who care, and we see that every time there are any kinds of disasters, any kinds of fires… the community steps up to help… It’s also incredibly important that when we’re addressing these kinds of complex social issues that do involve our most vulnerable, [that the people helping] have appropriate education, qualifications and professional experience, and working within legitimate organizations… As a government, that’s what we’re trying to do, that’s our role. There are systems set up, there are service delivery providers. Our job is trying to ensure that the services are being provided to our residents within the framework that we have.”

She cited the new facility in North Bay that offers supportive housing, emergency shelter, nursing outreach. “Unfortunately, in West Nipissing we do not have the capacity to offer those kinds of services… We are only 20 minutes away from North Bay and we are a municipality of a population of 15,000 people. It is very unlikely that DNSSAB or the provincial government are going to fund duplicate services within our municipality that can be accessed… at such close proximity to us. …The things that we’d like to do is make sure that DNSSAB continues to provide increased levels of service to our community. I think they understand now that there are things that need to be addressed here; there are people that they need to serve in this community. We are advocating for increased appropriate professional care, support services and shelter. …We are asking to have more dedicated professional outreach workers who are connected to legitimate service providers… We continue to work on those initiatives,” the mayor assured.

Coun. Anne Tessier, who has been working at ground zero with local volunteers, said that the local homeless have been accessing some services, but she still lobbied for a shelter and warming center, despite the explanation offered. “They want to be in our community, this is where they live. They went to school here. They have family here. So, for them to be moved somewhere else, disconnected from family or friends or support, to me that makes things more difficult for them.”

Coun. Jamie Restoule, who is the municipal representative on the board of DNSSAB, noted that the visible homeless situation in WN has grown considerably. The meetings with service providers have “helped them step up in terms of being aware of the issues that are here, that they may not have been aware of previously. [They] come to the table with open minds and with the with good intentions of continuing … and growing their relationship with the municipality and with our service providers… It’s really important to remember …we do pay a levy to DNSSAB and they are responsible for providing those services here.”

Restoule added that there are at least two individuals being housed in a local hotel. That option is available, if the local accommodations businesses agree. Issues such as storage, and pets, arise. “When these individuals … are ready to accept the services that are there, that will help them from that health and safety standpoint. …If you look outside today, the snow is falling, and the temperature is dropping. It’s important for those organizations that have relationships with individuals who need this support… we’re urging them to go to where the services are for the time being, because that’s what exists right now and that’s what’s going to help in terms of keeping those individuals safe.”

Coun. Fern Pellerin wanted to know what services are in WN, and if WN was getting value commensurate with the DNSSAB levy on taxpayers. He was told all services are district wide, none are based out of WN, but a whole host of services are provided. Mayor Rochon said DNSSAB had not been aware of the local situation, “Whether or not that’s an excuse, they are stepping up now. We are pushing not only for increased services, making sure we actually get some boots on the ground within the community, but also … increasing representation … because at the board level we’re not fairly represented… Does one extra seat out of 12 make a difference? Maybe not hugely, but it’s one extra voice at the table… I can’t say whether we get our money’s worth or not… At the end of the day they are a legislative service provider. We do not have an option as to whether or not we choose to utilize their services. It is mandated by the province.”

Following the discussion, the resolution presented by Coun. Tessier to halt any evictions on municipal property was brought forward: “Be it therefore resolved that due to the critical need to help homelessness that West Nipissing bylaw will not evict any homeless person from municipal property until a warming centre is established.” Tessier read a lengthy statement describing the history and motives of No More Tears West Nipissing, which has 32 volunteers and is a grass roots organization looking to establish a low-barrier shelter in West Nipissing. “There are approximately 6 encampments which consist of tents, trailers, and within these encampments there are approximately 20 to 30 individuals spread across West Nipissing.” She asked her fellow councillors to prioritize a warming centre, work on a plan for future solutions, and have the mayor declare an emergency. “To do nothing today is unacceptable. To pass the buck does not save lives.”

Coun. Roch St-Louis asked, “What if we’re not able to get a warming centre? What then? So how long does this last? How long do we go with the individuals being on municipal property… For a warming centre, for us as a municipality to put one in place, what does that entail?… This could take months and/or a year to have something put in place properly.” Coun. Rivard concurred, “I’d be a little worried as well… When people are removed from public property or municipal property… the intention is to move and help these individuals and try and get them in a safer location or to get the help that they may need… [With heavy snow and ice] these are tents and …that’s just a little dangerous… Nobody wants to have anyone freeze to death outside, especially during our cold winters. …I don’t think that this would be a solution … I think it may actually be the other way around.”

Mayor and council expressed gratitude to No More Tears and their volunteers, but the resolution as worded also opened all municipal property to potential liability should a tragedy occur. “We need to exhaust all social services out there, and people may have to be moved to be housed properly,” opined Coun. Dan Gagné. The motion was defeated. The Tribune has been advised that a general eviction has been scheduled for Thursday, November 23, from the municipal property known as Lang Park.

Roads Needs Report

Public Works received the results of a study on municipal roads, presented by engineer Eric St-Pierre of D.M. Mills Partners in Engineering. West Nipissing has 550 km of roads, of which 468 km are rural, 76 km are semi-urban and 5 km are urban (developed on both sides). The report looks at the condition of all the roads and prioritizes how they should be maintained, estimating the life span of roads and cost of maintenance. The engineer identified $18.2M in capital needs over the next 10 years, and a stable maintenance budget in the area of $4.5M a year, for a regular budget of approximately $6.3M solely for roads each year (adjusted for inflation).

St-Pierre warned that not investing in maintenance could actually be more costly in the long run. “Regular resurfacing… is much more cost effective over the long term,” he said. “The longer you wait to rehab pavement, usually the deeper and more expensive treatment it requires to bring it back up to a satisfactory performance.”

Elizabeth Henning, Director of Infrastructure Services, told council that Public Works was excited to have a scientific document to work from. Chair Dan Gagné told Henning, “Considering the amount of roads we have, we’re doing a super job maintaining them and keeping up the bar as much as we can with the budget that we have.” The report comes just as council is beginning budget deliberations for 2024.

Senior’s Christmas Supper update

The Seniors Christmas supper is back and the date was set for Wednesday, Dec. 13. The dinner is offered free of charge by the municipality to residents aged 65 and over. Director of Community Services Stephan Poulin told council, “We’ve been able to get the support we needed from caterers, from staff or volunteers, from clubs, organizations, and obviously the support of council as well. (…) Information will be forthcoming in the next day or so, on where and how to get tickets for residents. We’re doing it in a different way this year. We are going to our local community organizations and our seniors clubs and they will be tasked with distributing our seniors dinner tickets for our residents.”

Meeting held November 7, 2023

Cache Bay trailer park sold

The sale of the Cache Bay Tent & Trailer Park was awarded by bid to a numbered company whose principal was cited as Aaron Ryczko of Barrie, Ontario, for the amount of $761K. There was little discussion on the purchase, other than to indicate the closing date for the sale is December 15, 2023. CAO Barbeau told council, “We had a reserve bid, I believe of about $600,000, if I’m not mistaken and the winning bid came in at $761,000, which was very positive news for us.” The Tribune did try to contact Aaron Ryczko at his business to ask what the plans for the site may be. Calls have yet to be returned. Deputy-Mayor Jamie Restoule, acting as chair, called the purchase “Good news for sure!”

Pickleball club asks for new courts

Peter O’Bonsawin and Simone Dumont of the West Nipissing Ouest Pickleball Club made a presentation to council asking for $45,000 for restructuring the east end of the tennis courts in Sturgeon Falls to accommodate 4 pickleball courts. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America and it is thriving right here in West Nipissing. It was first introduced in West Nipissing in 2015… then in 2016, Paul Goulard was instrumental in promoting the sport so much that in 2019 the West Nipissing Pickleball Club was established,” said Ms. Dumont. The club currently boasts 74 members and requires better facilities.

The presenters also stressed that the municipality is missing out on highly lucrative pickleball tournaments that would draw contestants to town. They also pointed out that the tennis courts are under-utilized. “We broke down the prices, which is very, very affordable… The restructuring for the paint and the sand, which makes it a professional court, would be $26,000. That’s using the pavement that’s there… $10,000 for fencing around… we need some wind barriers… The nets, the windscreen… $4,500. These prices were priced out approximately 8 months ago,” said Peter O’Bonsawin.

The request will be discussed during budget deliberations.

CANO requests $25,000

Le Conseil des arts de Nipissing Ouest (CANO) made a request to council for $25,000. Municipal Treasurer Alisa Craddock addressed the issue with historical context. “In their request they sort of framed it as it was the last payment that didn’t get made in our prior agreement. Since this is an entirely new Council, I just wanted to make sure that Council was aware of what happened last go-around.” She told council that the financial reporting expectations of CANO were not met and “If Council is going to look at the sponsorship for the funding … ensure that we don’t end up in quite the same situation that we had last time. Obviously COVID happened, but even before COVID completely shut them down, there was some significant issues in how our investment was protected.” Responding to council questions, Craddock said there were two issues in the last set of financial statements; the auditors couldn’t say with certainty that the statements were correct, so they provided a qualified statement. “The bigger problem was in the notes when they talked about whether the organization was actually still solvent or not… What they’re saying is that based on the financial statements, they thought that the organization was bankrupt. … They were relying solely on the manager saying, yeah, we’ve got a plan to get out of this.” Coun. Dan Gagné said he wanted to see a forecast budget from CANO to see their projections. “I’m not comfortable just hashing out $25,000 without actually knowing what we’re getting into financially; it’d be nice to know what we’re investing in… and I’d also like to see a member of Council sitting at the table of CANO so that we have a stake and we’re more aware of what’s going on.” The matter will go to budget deliberations and Coun. Restoule suggested administration reach out to CANO to get the required information.

