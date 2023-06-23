Washing for wishes

It was an “all-hands-on-deck” kind of day at the Discount Hand Car Wash / Krown Rust Control in Sturgeon Falls on Saturday June 17th. This year’s Wash for a Wish charity car wash event was a huge success for the local shop. Not only did they raise over $4,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation but they also managed to wash 395 cars, the most of any other location in Ontario.

“We started at 6:30, and we’re doing 4 or 5 vehicles at a time. It was non-stop, there was always 5-6 cars waiting at a time to come in. […] Everything went great, we had 2-3 foamers going, we set it up so we could do things in volume,” describes owner Cory Lafond. He adds that he “didn’t think we’d clean as many cars as we usually did in the past because it was the first time since the pandemic,” but they certainly did.

Lafond says his crew was happy to work so hard for a worthy cause. “It’s all for the kids, you want to work really, really hard for the kids,” he says of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to kids with a critical illness.

Shown (left to right) are Dunigan Iqulik, Jesse Lafond, Cory Lafond, Moe Mantha Jr., Kathy Mantha, Dan Prevost and Ryley Lavergne posing for a photo in-between washing 395 cars.