Two businesses get federal funding

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré with Verner farmer François Delorme

MP Marc Serré had some good news for the owners of Camp Horizon in Field.

Over the past few weeks, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré has been making welcome funding announcements across the riding, including a few in West Nipissing.

September 5, Serré was in Field to announce $97,500 to help Camp Horizon modernize its operations and become more environmentally sustainable. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor.

Provided through the Government of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund, this non-repayable investment helped Camp Horizon install a septic system. “This project is supporting the long-term success of the business by ensuring its operations meet health and safety requirements, while improving the overall guest experience. Upgrading onsite infrastructure has allowed Camp Horizon to connect cottages and trailers to the new septic system, which has helped reduce its environmental footprint and paved the way for future growth opportunities,” reads a release out of Serré’s office.

“This is a concrete support to help grow tourism in Northern Ontario and strengthen our regional economy. This will help operators modernize, expand and build for the future,” added Minister Hajdu.

Serré agrees, saying “Tourism is a big economic driver in Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury, and this investment in Camp Horizon will help protect the environment and support the long-term success of this wonderful vacation destination. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience for the whole family, it’s a great time to visit Camp Horizon or any one of Northern Ontario’s tourism gems.”

Camp Horizon, on Lake Muskosung, is a year-round vacation spot that offers fishing, cottage and cabin rentals, campsite rentals, boat rentals, hunting packages and snowmobiling.

… to read more, click here.