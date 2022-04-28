Three varsity athletes honoured

Isabelle Rivest Stéphane Philion Jayme Landry

Three college level athletes from West Nipissing have recently been honoured for their sports prowess.

Isabelle Rivest was named Female Athlete of the Year and Women’s Volleyball MVP during the Cambrian College Athletic Awards ceremony on April 7. The Sturgeon Falls varsity athlete is a 3rd year Nursing student and a graduate of Franco-Cité.

“Rivest was an integral part in a pair of road victories over Redeemer (3-2) on Feb. 11 and Niagara (3-0) on Feb. 12. As the setter, she averaged 12.75 assists, 2.5 blocks, 7.25 digs and 6.5 points per set. She also recorded 11 kills, zero errors, five service aces, and led the team in digs (29) over the course of the two matches. She leads the OCAA in assists and digs per set, and is among the leaders in total digs and assists. Her dominant performance helped kick start Cambrian to a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign,” reads her profile on the OCAA website.

Collège Boréal held its athletics awards gala in Sudbury on April 13, with two locals taking volleyball nods. First year students Jayme Landry and Stéphane Philion both earned overall Recruit of the Year awards.

Landry, a graduate of Franco-Cité now studying hairdressing, also won as top recruit for the women’s volleyball squad. She plays an outside hitter position.

Philion, also a former Franco-Cité Patriote, took the men’s volleyball top recruit and men’s volleyball top performance awards. Philion is in his first year of the Business Administration program. He plays a middle blocker Libero position.