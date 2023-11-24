Students raise donations and awareness to help the homeless

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph’s Grade 7 and 8 classes are participating in a homelessness project, with assistance from their teachers Nina Perreault and Luc Dupuis, and No More Tears West Nipissing volunteers Amanda Wells, Delia Greenless, Kim Keefer and Kathleen Toland-Descoteaux.



No More Tears West Nipissing volunteers Amanda Wells (left) and Kathleen Toland-Descoteaux (right), show École Saint-Joseph students how many supplies, food and gear they carry while they perform their outreach at local homeless encampments.

(L-R) Peyton Sauvé, one of Nina Perreault’s grade 8 students, and No More Tears West Nipissing volunteers Lucie Brosseau and Amanda Wells show the bags of warm winter clothing and more, which were generously donated by community members during the November 18th and 19th craft market in the Marcel Noël Hall.

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

The students at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph in Sturgeon Falls have taken notice – and action – with regards to the homelessness crisis in West Nipissing. Nina Perreault’s Grade 7 and 8 classes have been spending time this month gathering donations and organizing a tent camp-out to help the homeless and to raise more awareness and compassion for them. As a first step in the project, the No More Tears WN group, whose mission is to help the homeless, was invited to speak to students on Monday, November 13th. Touched by the presentation, the students followed up with a donation drive during the November 18th and 19th Christmas craft market at Marcel Noël Hall. Finally, they will stage a camp-out at the school on November 30th, to get what Perreault calls “just a minute glimpse of what it’s like to be homeless,” with just a tent as shelter from the cold.

This school’s homelessness project is a continuation of last year’s food drive. The students had organized a campaign to raise funds and donations for the local food bank. Their teacher, Perreault says that when she asked them to come up with a problem that they could try and help with for this year, the answer was practically unanimous. “Homelessness came up, and when some kids started saying that’s something we need to address, everyone came onboard,” she describes.

This project is obviously a way to teach her students about a different perspective, but it is also fully integrated into Perreault’s regular class material. “It’s community-based learning. I’m integrating my English [class] into this, I’m integrating my religion class into this, and obviously it’s to show kids that we have to concentrate more than just on ourselves, and we have to see how we can help. Because even at their age, they can certainly bring a change to their community,” she stresses.

On Monday morning, November 13th, the kids got some firsthand accounts from members of No More Tears West Nipissing, who have been providing aid to local homeless people for several months now. During a 1-hour presentation, NMTWN members spoke about their current work with outreach, the soup kitchen and more, and they talked about their goal of someday opening a shelter in West Nipissing. The kids also got to ask questions and wanted to know how they could lend a hand.

While talking about the importance of helping, the representatives of NMTWN stressed the importance of personal safety, telling the students to never approach an encampment alone. “Please don’t approach their encampments. That’s their home, and sometimes they can feel overwhelmed if people are stopping by. They don’t know you, they don’t trust you. They are very nice people. However, when they’re scared, and if they’re using [drugs], they may not be the nicest,” advised volunteer Amanda Wells, adding that mental health issues can also be a factor. The NMTWN representatives also talked about their own safety and security protocols when visiting an encampment, pointing out that even adults need to take great care. “We have to be really strict on what we do on our approaches to different encampments and ourselves, keeping everybody safe, including our unhoused,” added volunteer Kim Keefer.

With all this new information in hand, the kids set out to get their project underway at the community level. During the weekend of November 18th, Peyton Sauvé, one of Perreault’s grade 8 students, decided to collect donations during the craft market being held at Marcel Noël Hall in Sturgeon Falls. “When No More Tears West Nipissing came to speak to us at our school, they told us the things that the homeless were telling them that they needed, and so when we made the poster, I included those things,” she describes. On the Sunday, Sauvé showed off what had been collected so far. “We got some pretty big bags of donations. We only have a few bags, but they’re big bags of things,” filled mostly with warm winter clothing. Though the market is over, donations continue to be accepted at the school until November 30th.

