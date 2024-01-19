Snowmobile trails and waterways not yet safe, say local OFSC chair, OPP and MNR

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

West Nipissing residents are likely itching to take advantage of the cold weather now that it is finally here. However, winter activities come with a unique set of hazards, and safety precautions to take for avoiding them. Of particular concern is the ice on waterways in the region, and the unpredictability of venturing onto it. There are also safety concerns with local snowmobile trails, with most of them still currently closed for maintenance and waiting for more cooperative weather to officially open. The OPP have anticipated people’s eagerness for winter sports and issued statements earlier this month about keeping safe.

In a January 11th statement, the OPP specifically warned that many lakes and rivers in the area had only a thin layer of ice in some places, making them unsafe to venture onto. “Ice does not freeze at uniform thickness throughout the body of water. When ice forms early and may look safe, it is likely not thick, strong, or stable enough to support much weight. Thickness should be checked regularly as you move further onto the ice,” reads the OPP release. The police memo also recommends being accompanied by “an experienced outdoor enthusiast who is familiar with local conditions and water currents,” and that children should never be unsupervised.

The MNR also put out safety tips with regards to ice safety and how thick the ice needs to be for certain activities. According to MNR, when it comes to ice colour “clear blue ice is the strongest, white or opaque ice is much weaker, [and] stay away from ice that looks honeycombed, common during thaws or in the spring.” They also list the recommended thickness of the ice for driving, based on vehicle types. “Snowmobiles need at least 20cm (8 inches) of clear blue ice, light vehicles need 30cm (12 inches) or more,” they state, while also warning that white or opaque ice should be twice as thick to be safe, and that heavy snow can slow down the freezing process.

The OPP also warns that “no ice is safe ice,” and that to venture out on unsafe ice can put the lives of first responders at risk too, so following precautions is very important. “Safe and responsible snowmobiling means not going out if there is any doubt about whether it is safe to do so. This cannot be overstated where frozen waterways are involved, which are never guaranteed to be 100 per cent safe. Making smart decisions before and during your ride, such as always riding sober and drug-free, is what will get you home to your family,” says Rohan Thompson, Deputy Commissioner, OPP Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

Thompson’s January 12th statement reminds snowmobilers to stay off all Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails as they are still closed at this time. In West Nipissing, OFSC trails remained closed at press time – an unusual thing for mid-January. This OFSC also urged people to stay off frozen waterways, citing “unseasonably mild temperatures” making them particularly unpredictable and unsafe throughout the province.

“We are checking the ice weekly at this point, and we will keep checking until we’re confident that it’s safe enough that the lakes can get opened up,” says Scott Liverance, West Nipissing Snowmobile Club president. The club has been busy with trail maintenance and trying to get the trails up to safety standards locally. However, the weather hasn’t been very cooperative so far. When asked if he could predict when the trails will finally open, Liverance couldn’t say for sure. “I can’t put a date on it, because it’s all impacted by weather. I’ll tell you right now, the weather we’re having right now is too cold for grooming. The snow is just granular powder, and doesn’t pack very well. We actually need to warm up a little bit,” he explains. Liverance says that the ideal temperatures for packing snow is between -8 and -10 degrees, but the weather instead went from quite mild to more recently being too cold to get that ideal packing snow they need to groom trails.

… to read more, click here.