Seniors feast and party at long-awaited Christmas supper

West Nipissing mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon got to “relive my days as a waitress,” she says, as she volunteered to serve attendees at the West Nipissing Seniors’ Christmas Party. She was among many municipal staff and other members of council to volunteer at the event.

(L-R) Plates were being assembled in the kitchen by municipal staff members and volunteers Brigitte Carrière, Keyla McLeod, Natasha Liard-Bigras, Jacques Dupuis (Au Château Administrator), and Hollie Girouard, as well as Diane Hotte, mother of Sonia Hotte of Sonia’s Patio who catered the event.

This year marked the eagerly anticipated return of West Nipissing’s Seniors Christmas Supper, an evening of free dining, dancing and entertainment gifted by the municipality to local residents aged 65 and older. The event was held on Wednesday, December 13th at the Marcel Noël Hall, where organisers estimate 425 people came together to enjoy each other’s company as well as a meal catered by Sonia’s Patio and music by Ghostrider (Claude Lecuyer).

After multiple years of COVID restrictions causing the event to be postponed, municipal staff were finally able to get it back on again, much to the delight of attendees. “Everyone was so, so happy. [They were] coming up to us, thanking us. Sonia’s meal was beyond a hit! People were so satisfied with the dinner,” beams Michel Gervais, Municipal Events Coordinator. Doors opened at 5pm, and many eager folks lined-up outside the hall beforehand.

Gervais says that organising the event had its challenges, and every municipal department got involved in some way, making it a “municipality-wide undertaking.” Even council members rolled up their sleeves to help serve the meal. Gervais says it was all worth it, as the demand and anticipation for the return of the event provided them with plenty of motivation to make it happen, and the result was very gratifying. “People were dancing to the end. Usually, people will start clearing out after dinner, but we had a massive crowd until very late, both on the dance floor and at the tables. People were just happy to chat and catch-up it seemed like. It was a long overdue reunion for everyone,” he says, adding that they are going back to the annual format from here on out.