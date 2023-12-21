River Valley church at risk, needs new roof

Julie Ann Bertram

Special to the Tribune

The Ste-Rose-de-Lima church in River Valley needs help as the Parish Council is raising funds to fix the church roof, at an estimated cost of $40,000 to replace the shingles and add vents. On the south side of the building, shingles have been flying off in strong winds, leading Edmond Gravelle, Parish Council President, to call their insurance company. “They said it had to be fixed in a year or the roof would start leaking. The roof is over 20 years old, so we’ll have to replace the whole roof,” Gravelle says.

The diocese is lending the Parish Council money to fix the roof before things get worse, but those funds will have to be paid back. “First thing in the spring is when they will start working,” Gravelle says. “We’ve already paid 50%, so all the materials will be ready.”

The fundraising, too, is already underway. Monique Serré, a member of the Parish Council, says that they’ve already raised $6000, and have set up a GoFundMe page [https://gofund.me/48c2464d] to solicit donations. On the page is an urgent plea for help, as River Valley on its own may not be able to gather enough to cover the roof, which would put the church at risk.

“We are a small community of approximately 150 families. Being so small, it’s hard for us to raise that kind of money. If we don’t find the money, they will shut down our church. Being in a remote area and having an aged population it will be hard for most of them to travel to the next church,” reads the page. Serré worries that people in River Valley could not only lose access to church services, but also the community events held at the site.

Gravelle is looking forward to bringing the community together for fundraisers like bingos. “There will be other fundraising events in the winter and spring,” he promises. Just recently, local baker Gordanna Tomic sold some holiday treats for the cause. Several other activities have already been scheduled as well. “We have a priest who was born in River Valley [Father Robert Giroux], he’s now at Ste-Marguerite d’Youville in Val Therese [Greater Sudbury, near Hanmer], and they’re making a supper for us. There’s going to be a concert with music and a dinner.”

Father Honoré Dinko Ntumba, previously from Chicoutimi, Quebec, serves the River Valley Parish as well as those in Field, Lavigne and Verner since September.